Cracking the code to living longer: Eat more protein. Study explains how it works

The hack to age slowly might be hiding in the diet we have, a new study led by Marc Tatar at Brown University states so. Diet can affect longevity of a person, states the study. The study was conducted on fruit flies and a hormone that is produced in the gut of the fruit flies. The hormone – Neuropeptide F – belongs to the family of hormones known as incretins. It is involved in the facilitation of insulin production. Consuming a protein-rich diet has a direct connection to anti-ageing. (Shutterstock)

The study was conducted to find out the effect that this hormone has on the longevity of fruit flies. It further observed that by manipulating the levels of Neuropeptide F, the lifespan of fruit flies can be improved. In human beings, a similar hormone known as glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) plays the same role.

Gut hormone and ageing: The connection

But how can gut hormone affect ageing? The answer lies in the complex connection shared by gut, brain and other organs. It was observed that when protein-rich food items are consumed by fruit flies, Neuropeptide F is released in the bloodstream. This further travels to the brain and stimulates the production of insulin-like hormones and induces the release trigger of ‘juvenile hormone’.

The juvenile hormone plays a crucial role in regulating certain things including ageing. It was observed that lower levels of juvenile hormone contributed to better lifespan in fruit flies. This further helped in reaching the conclusion that consuming a protein-rich diet had a direct connection to anti-ageing.

While the study was conducted on fruit flies, the researchers identified a similar incretin hormone like GLP-1 in humans that help in regulation of insulin production. Hence, the study explained how manipulating the gut hormones can help in improving longevity in humans as well. It can also help in alleviating the negative impacts of certain unhealthy diets on longevity of a person.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.