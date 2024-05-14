 Anti-ageing skincare tips: 6 new strategies to soothe effects of time on skin | Health - Hindustan Times
Anti-ageing skincare tips: 6 new strategies to soothe effects of time on skin

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
May 14, 2024 01:29 PM IST

Want to age like fine wine? Here are 6 natural and holistic approaches to skincare that skin experts believe work with anti-ageing benefits

Getting older is a natural part of life so as time goes on, our skin goes through changes like wrinkles, fine lines and less elasticity because of things like losing body mass, not staying hydrated and the breaking down of the layers of the skin while lifestyle changes, environmental factors and stress also play a role but the good news is, we can age gracefully. It is about letting your skin age naturally while using special ingredients and techniques to keep it healthy.

Anti-ageing skincare tips: 6 new strategies to soothe effects of time on skin (Image by frimufilms on Freepik)
Anti-ageing skincare tips: 6 new strategies to soothe effects of time on skin (Image by frimufilms on Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Asra Khumushi, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetologist and Laser Surgeon at Corium Hair Skin and Laser Clinic, suggetsed to think of skin ageing like fine wine where you can look and feel your best at any age with the right care. She recommended:

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!
  1. One way to care for your skin is by using ingredients that have been proven to work. Retinoids, which come from vitamin A, are known for making collagen and speeding up cell turnover. This helps reduce wrinkles and fine lines. Peptides, short chains of amino acids, are also useful for making the skin firmer and more elastic without surgery.
  2. Cosmeceuticals, a mix of cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, have changed the game in anti-aging skincare. These products have active ingredients that can penetrate the skin and target specific issues, like antioxidants (think vitamin C and E) that fight free radicals and protect against damage from the environment.
  3. Aesthetic procedures are gaining popularity for skin rejuvenation. There are non-invasive procedures that can make your skin look younger without going under the knife. Bio-remodeling is one of them, involving injecting ultrapure hyaluronic acid into the skin to rejuvenate it. Hyaluronic acid is a slimy substance that's found naturally in the body, especially in the skin, joints, and eyes but sometimes, we need to get more from outside sources when our skin needs more moisture and stretchiness. Bio-remodeling helps improve skin firmness and quality by stimulating the production of elastin and collagen, two proteins that give our skin structure and elasticity. An example of this is the Profhilo procedure that helps fix wrinkled or sagging skin by hydrating it and making the cells that make elastin and collagen work better thereby reducing the appearance of lines especially in décolleté (neck) region.

Bringing her expertise to the same, M Shraddha, Senior Consultant Dermatologist and Aesthetic Dermatologist at Helios Skin and Hair Clinic, advised -

  1. More and more people are also starting to use facial gua sha and facial rolling. These are traditional Chinese practices where you gently massage your face with special tools to promote circulation and lymphatic drainage. When combined with serums and oils, these practices can enhance product absorption and effectiveness.
  2. Amidst all these, sun protection remains crucial in the fight against premature aging. Using broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 protects the skin from harmful UV rays, while preventing collagen degradation and the formation of age spots and wrinkles.
  3. Lastly, taking a holistic approach to skincare is key. This includes having a healthy and nutritious diet, staying active, and managing stress. They all contribute to preserving skin health and vitality. No matter your skin concern, it's always advisable to consult with a dermatologist before experimenting with any skincare regimen. They can provide personalized guidance based on your specific needs and ensure that you're making informed choices for the best care of your skin.

