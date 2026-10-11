Delhi: Sightsavers India launches programme to protect weavers' eyesight, livelihoods

New Delhi, Sightsavers India, an NGO working to prevent avoidable blindness and promote disability inclusion, launched a national programme to improve access to eye care for weavers and artisans, aiming to reach one million people and provide four lakh spectacles by 2030.

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According to a statement, the 'Looms and Lenses' initiative will begin in Odisha before expanding to other states, focusing on eye screenings, spectacles and referrals for weaving communities, the organisation said.

The programme was launched by actor Kabir Bedi, honorary brand ambassador of Sightsavers India, at an event here.

"Restoring sight is not just about treating a medical condition. It is about restoring lives, dignity and livelihoods," Bedi said, highlighting the importance of good eyesight for weavers whose work depends on precision and skill.

Sightsavers India CEO R N Mohanty said the initiative would build on the organisation's partnership with the Odisha government's Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department.

The programme aims to address vision problems that can affect weavers' productivity, income and independence, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Swayamprava Pani, Additional Development Commissioner in the Union Textiles Ministry, said India's handloom sector supports 3.5 million weavers, 72 per cent of them women. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Swayamprava Pani, Additional Development Commissioner in the Union Textiles Ministry, said India's handloom sector supports 3.5 million weavers, 72 per cent of them women. {{/usCountry}}

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Strengthening their welfare was essential for the sector's growth and sustainability, she said, commending the initiative for recognising the role of eye health in protecting livelihoods.

Odisha Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Poonam Guha said eye-care camps held in Cuttack and Bargarh in partnership with Sightsavers India had reached around 1,000 people.

Following the response to the camps, the department was working towards a structured plan to cover the entire weaver community, she said.

The launch also saw the unveiling of the programme's visual identity and the release of a report titled Beyond the Thread.

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According to the statement, the NGO has, since 1966, focused on preventing avoidable blindness and promoting the inclusion of people with disabilities.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.