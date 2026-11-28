You have probably heard the advice time and again: cut back on added sugar by taking less in your tea and coffee or eating treats less often. With prediabetes so common, what difference does cutting back actually make? Can it help bring your blood sugar levels back into the normal range?ALSO READ: Drinking zero-sugar cola every day: What to know about artificial sweeteners and daily intake

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Dr Zenith Sinojiya, a critical care specialist and physician with a DNB in General Medicine, said that prediabetes affects one in six adults in India.

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Explaining what prediabetes means and how lifestyle changes may help prevent or delay type 2 diabetes, she said, "Prediabetes means that blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not yet high enough to be classified as diabetes. Prediabetes offers a chance to stop or delay type 2 diabetes. One of the changes you can make is to cut back on added sugar, especially in everyday food and drinks."

Can cutting back on added sugar help reverse prediabetes?

According to Dr Sinojiya, blood sugar levels can return to the normal range with sustained lifestyle changes. She said, "Cutting added sugar from meals can also help keep blood sugar stable and aid weight control.”

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{{^usCountry}} You can start with the drinks you have every day. If you drink sweetened chai or coffee, try using a little less sugar in each cup. If you usually reach for a fizzy drink, an energy drink, or sweetened bottled juice with lunch, try plain or sparkling water instead. What else can help lower blood sugar levels? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You can start with the drinks you have every day. If you drink sweetened chai or coffee, try using a little less sugar in each cup. If you usually reach for a fizzy drink, an energy drink, or sweetened bottled juice with lunch, try plain or sparkling water instead. What else can help lower blood sugar levels? {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Sinojiya highlighted four other factors that can make a difference:

1. Regular walks

A 30-minute walk is one way to get moving.

Regular physical activity can improve insulin sensitivity, which means your body can use insulin more effectively to manage blood sugar.

2. Fibre-rich meals

Look at what you eat alongside the sugar you cut back on.

Vegetables, whole fruits, pulses and nuts can all help increase fibre intake.

An extra serving of sabzi or dal at lunch is one way to start.

3. Enough sleep

Get seven to nine hours of sleep a night, as too little sleep can affect how well the body regulates blood sugar.

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Sleeping at the same time every day and getting between seven and nine hours of sleep every night helps in regulating blood sugar levels.

4. Weight management

If you have excess weight, even a modest weight loss can improve insulin sensitivity and lower the risk of prediabetes progressing to type 2 diabetes.

Lastly, the expert urged regular monitoring: “Prediabetes can often be reversed through lifestyle intervention, but regular blood sugar monitoring and medical guidance remain essential to track progress and prevent further complications.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.