Does your body twitch as you are falling asleep? They are hypnic jerks; 3 habits to avoid before bedtime

Has it ever happened to you that as you are about to fall asleep, you suddenly feel a jerk in your body, causing you to suddenly jump and awake for a moment? Or sometimes, you don’t fully wake up and only twitch in your sleep. This startling response of the body is called a hypnic jerk, and it’s more common than you might realize. It’s a sudden and brief involuntary muscle contraction that occurs typically when you transition from wakefulness to sleep. While hypnic jerks are normal, they can create sleep disturbance for you or your partner. Jerking awake from sleep is called a hypnic jerk.(Shutterstock)

Dr Amy Shah, MD & nutrition expert, took to Instagram to share what to avoid before bedtime to prevent hypnic jerks during sleep. These things need to be avoided at least 3 hours before bedtime.

It's incredibly common, according to Dr Shah. “This happens to me too, especially when I have too much caffeine, or I am very stressed, or I have just exercised. So if you are trying to prevent that [hypnic jerk], you can stop doing those things three hours before bed,” she explained.

Caffeine

Coffee affects your central nervous system to keep you more alert and awake. (Shutterstock)

Caffeine is like our buddy that helps us get through the day. It’s a stimulant that keeps you alert and awake. But when consumed late at night, it can disrupt the sleep. Coffee keeps the brain awake, so it’s no wonder drinking coffee or any other energy drink too close to bedtime increases the possibility of hypnic jerks. A study published in the Saudi Journal of Internal Medicine found that college students especially suffer from poor sleep quality due to their frequent consumption of caffeinated drinks. It draws on the connection of coffee's major role in disrupting sleep.

Stress

Stress makes it a challenge for you to fall asleep. (Shutterstock)

Stress affects the brain and makes it challenging to fall asleep due to all-consuming overthinking. It prevents the muscles from relaxing, and the brain stays more alert. Not only does sleep turn more restless, reducing its quality, but hypnic jerks also occur more frequently. The transition from wakefulness to sleep becomes harder as the body struggles to relax. Consider meditation, journaling, or any other relaxation technique to calm your nerves.

Exercise

Avoid exercising too close to the bedtime.(Shutterstock)

This might come as a surprise, as regular exercise positively affects the circadian rhythm and has been consistently associated with improved sleep quality. But consider avoiding exercise 3 hours before bedtime. Intense and vigorous exercise right before bed increases adrenaline and heart rate, making it harder for your body to wind down. Give yourself a few hours to relax after exercising before going to bed.

