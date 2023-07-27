Monsoon doesn’t only lead to skin, eye or joint problems but even gastric issues hence, it is essential to take utmost care during the rainy season and keep gastric problems at bay. Health experts suggest some of the vital measures one can take to ensure good gut health during rainy days as seasonal changes take a toll on one’s gut health. Dos and don’ts for gastric problems in monsoon (Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Meghraj Ingle, Director and Senior Consultant Gastroenterology at Global Hospitals in Parel Mumbai, shared, “A large number of people encounter gastric problems during the rainy season. The factors leading to gastric problems are higher humidity levels, contaminated water, and food, leading to a weak immune system. The humid weather in monsoon slows down one’s digestion and one can suffer from bloating, gastric, acidity, and indigestion. Many people have problems such as vomiting and abdominal pain because of eating roadside food. There are many who also suffer from food poisoning because of eating stale or spoiled food.”

He cautioned, “Eating raw and undercooked foods infected with bacteria like Salmonella and E.coli cause food poisoning. Using contaminated water invites diarrhoea, and other stomach infections. One should keep the digestive system healthy during monsoon by sticking to these vital tips. Moreover, gastroenteritis or stomach flu is also another problem that leads to the inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract, stomach, and intestines. It is highly contagious and spreads when one comes in contact with people who are infected or via contaminated food or water. The symptoms of it are watery diarrhoea and vomiting, abdominal cramp, pain, fever, nausea and a headache.”

He recommended to follow these foolproof tips during monsoon to prevent gastric problems -

• Opt for probiotics: They are good for the gut. Eat yogurt, buttermilk. Take the help of an expert if required.

• Drink enough water: To aid digestion and eliminate toxins from the body. It is advised to drink at least 101-2 glasses of water per day. Remember not to over hydrate the body as it can also be problematic.

• Do not eat raw vegetables: It is a good idea to opt for steamed or boiled veggies. Raw veggies may contain bacteria and viruses which can make one prone to stomach infections by disrupting gut health.

• Exclude RAW seafood from the diet: Since the water is contaminated during monsoons, eating RAW seafood like sushi, sashimi will lead to diarrhoea. Not only this, one should also limit the intake of junk, processed and canned food.

• Cut down on sugary foods: Decrease your intake of ice creams, chocolates, candies, sweets, and desserts that can lead to inflammation in the body and give a tough time to the gut.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON