Drinking only occasionally? Doctor warns even short-term heavy drinking may cause sudden pancreatic damage

Alcohol usually takes the centre stage at social events, whether it is a New Year's Eve party, a wedding or occasional hangouts with friends. Many may even call themselves social drinkers, who usually limit their alcohol consumption to parties or other social occasions. But even this occasional drinking comes with its dangers. This is why even occasional drinking requires caution. Many are in the habit of binge drinking around New Year's. (Picture credit: Freepik)

ALSO READ: Gastroenterologist shares 3 everyday habits that could be silently harming liver: ‘If you are drinking alcohol every…’

To understand the risks, Dr Sharad Maheshwari, MBBS, MD, Radiologist & Member, Institutional Ethics Committee, Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai, shared with HT Lifestyle that heavy drinking at social events, even every once in a while, can sometimes lead to serious issues like acute pancreatitis.

Short-term drinking equally dangerous

Symptoms such as upper abdominal pain are observed!(Shutterstock)

Traditionally, pancreatitis is associated with long-term heavy drinkers, but this shows up even in those who had brief episodes of high-intensity drinking, such as at social events.

Dr Maheshwari said,"Young adults with no history of long-term alcohol use presenting with acute pancreatitis after short periods of intense drinking." But he noted that while these cases are uncommon, they are important because they question the common, conventional belief that serious alcohol-related diseases develop only after many years of alcohol consumption. Turns out, if you are an occasional drinker, you are at major risk too. So it is high time you reconsider this habit!

The doctor then shared one of his clinical cases of a patient who came into the emergency department on January 2, 2024, with complaints of severe upper abdominal pain and repeated vomiting. But he did not have any previous health issues. However, during the New Year celebrations, he drank nearly one litre of spirits over two days with friends. Dr Maheshwari shared the result, “A contrast-enhanced CT scan revealed acute necrotising pancreatitis, a severe form of pancreatic inflammation that can require intensive care and carries a risk of serious complications.”

Major risks to the pancreas

Usually, alcohol is linked with liver-related diseases, but the doctor explained that the pancreas is also affected and can react differently.



Sharing the key differences, Dr Maheshwari added, “ Unlike the liver, which can tolerate repeated injury before failing, the pancreas may react abruptly to sudden toxic exposure. Heavy alcohol intake alters pancreatic secretions, increases their viscosity, and directly injures pancreatic cells. In some individuals, this leads to premature activation of digestive enzymes within the pancreas, triggering inflammation, tissue damage, and, in severe cases, necrosis.”

This means that while the liver damage occurs after years of alcohol consumption, for the pancreas, the effect can be immediate, as it responds much more sharply, even to short-term heavy drinking. In fact, shockingly, the doctor noted that pancreatic injury can develop rapidly, sometimes within hours of heavy alcohol exposure.

In other words, alcohol negatively impacts both the organs: the liver and the pancreas. But the pancreas is more sensitive and reacts much faster.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.