Fitness trainer shares 7 hacks that transformed her body in her 50s: 'I don’t drink alcohol'

While many women feel that hitting their 50s signals an inevitable decline in fitness, Dr Won Dolegowski is proving the opposite is true. On August 11, 2025, the personal trainer and nutrition coach took to Instagram to inspire her followers, declaring that at 53, she has 'never been fitter or stronger'. Also read | 54 year old woman shocks internet as she poses with fit aunt aged 70; shares their top 4 secrets to looking so young D. Dolegowski’s message: your fifties can be a decade of peak performance, if you’re willing to adjust habits and perspective. (Unsplash)

In a post titled '7 things that transformed my body in my 50s', she shared the blueprint she used to reclaim her health, saying that it is never too late to spark a radical physical and mental transformation. Here's everything that worked for her:

1. Moving with purpose

Forget 'exercising for the sake of it'. Dr Dolegowski’s routine is built on a foundation of strength and endurance. She explained that her weekly checklist included: lifting weights 4 days a week, daily walks of 45–60 minutes every morning, and Zone 2 cardio sessions (steady-state aerobic exercise) twice a week.

2. Precision nutrition

Transformation starts in the kitchen. To maintain muscle and gut health, she focused on high-protein, high-fibre intake, aiming for 120–130 grams of protein and 25–30 grams of fibre daily. By prioritising nutrient-dense whole foods, she kept refined sugars and processed items to a minimum.

3. The power of recovery

Progress isn't just made in the gym; it’s made during rest. Dr Dolegowski highlighted the importance of 7+ hours of sleep, daily mobility work, and intentional stress management. “Honour rest days,” she advised, noting that recovery is a non-negotiable part of the process.

4. Sobriety and hydration

One of the most significant shifts was the decision to cut out alcohol. She noted that her sleep, mood, hormones, and recovery improved drastically after quitting. She said, “ I don’t drink alcohol. My sleep, mood, hormones and recovery are all so much better without it.” To keep her body functioning at its peak, she also drank between 80–100 oz of water (approximately 2.37 to 2.96 litres) every day.

5. Chasing strength, not 'skinny'

In a shift that will resonate with many women, Dr Dolegowski stopped focusing on the scale: "I stopped chasing ‘skinny.’ Instead, I started chasing strong — and literally everything changed."

6. A mindset of gratitude

Despite facing personal health hurdles, including scoliosis, chronic back pain, and Hashimoto’s, she began every morning with a Bible devotional. Focusing on what her body can do, rather than its limitations, has been vital to her longevity, she shared.

7. Embracing the discomfort

Finally, she spoke about the importance of a 'growth mindset'. By silencing the inner voice that said 'it’s too late', she stayed open to new challenges. Transformation, she argued, happens when you are willing to lean into discomfort. She said, “I embrace growth. I stopped telling myself 'it’s too late' or 'I’m too old'. I try new things and stay open to discomfort — that’s where true growth and transformation happens.”

Dr Dolegowski’s message to women over 50 is clear: your fifties can be a decade of peak performance, provided you are willing to change your habits and your perspective.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.