54 year old woman shocks internet as she poses with fit aunt aged 70; shares their top 4 secrets to looking so young

Denise Kirtley believes '50 is the new 50'. The online coach keeps sharing fitness tips and hacks on her Instagram page, Fifty Fitness Journey, to 'help midlife women find their strength'. Denise, 54, took the internet by surprise when she shared a video of herself with her 70-year-old aunt with many Instagram users praising the two 'fit and beautiful ladies' in the comments section of her post. Also read | Woman reveals secret to her toned legs at 59 Denise Kirtley and her aunt have worked hard to achieve their fit bodies at 54 and 70, respectively. (Instagram/ Fifty Fitness Journey)

‘Redefining what ageing looks like’

Sharing details of her fitness journey, Denise wrote on Instagram, “It’s not our genes!! Redefining what ageing looks like requires one thing; a foundation of strength and health. We’ve both worked hard for our results… I’ve lost 50 pounds (22.6 kg), and my aunt has lost 35 pounds (15.8 kg) these last few years. We fought hard to be where we’re at today… and that’s what it takes! Here’s what we do in order to live our best lives at every age.”

Instagram gushes about the ‘gorgeous’ ladies

A comment on her post read, “You all look amazing and… no way is she (her aunt) 70.” Someone also said, “Wow, beautiful.” Another wrote, “You both look amazing.” A comment also read, “Well, genes do play their role. I could never look like this simply because I am not built like this. But the rest is definitely on us. Well done! Looking gorgeous, both of you.”

From prioritising protein to lifting regularly

Here's what Denise and her aunt did to lose weight:

1. “We both track macros, at first in a deficit for fat loss and currently in maintenance,” Denise said.

2. She added, “We both prioritise protein and eat enough to retain and build muscle.”

3. Denise said, “And we both lift regularly. We lift challenging weights with a goal of increasing our lean muscle mass. I lift 4x week and my Aunt (Karen) lifts 2x week (she also does pilates 3x week and she loves it).”

4. “We both aim for 10,000 total daily steps and prioritise sleep,” Denise concluded, and added, “Do these things consistently and amazing things will happen. It’s never too late to become the best version of you.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.