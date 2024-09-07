Can't sleep for 7 hours during weekdays? Study shows sleeping on weekends reduces heart disease risk

We all know that getting at least 7 hours of sleep is necessary for a healthy lifestyle. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine also advises the same. However, many of us struggle to inculcate this healthy habit for many reasons, including our fast-paced lifestyles and unhealthy practices. But, if you catch up on these lost hours during the weekend, you have good news. According to a study presented at a recent meeting of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), sleeping in on weekends could reduce your risk of heart disease by 20 per cent. The new report was presented by author Yanjun Song of China’s National Center for Cardiovascular Disease. (Pixabay)

Catch up on the Zzz’s: Research says sleeping more on weekends linked to less heart disease risk

The new report was presented by author Yanjun Song of China’s National Center for Cardiovascular Disease. The research stated that sufficient compensatory sleep is linked to a lower risk of heart disease. They found the effect notable among people who regularly experience insufficient sleep on weekdays.

Researchers conducted the study on 91,000 participants divided into four roughly equal groups, divided on the basis of who slept the least and who slept the most per night. The team then calculated each participant’s risk of heart disease and followed up with them 14 years after their initial assessments, which included examination of their individual hospital and death records, evidence of coronary artery disease, heart failure, heart rhythm irregularities, and strokes.

What were the results?

The study found that the group who slept the most on weekends was 19 per cent less likely to develop heart disease, and those who identified as sleep-deprived and caught up on sleep during the weekends had a 20 per cent lower risk of developing heart disease.

However, the ESC study authors noted some factors that limited their research, including 75 per cent of the participants did not report getting less than seven hours of sleep during the week. Additionally, the data relied on individuals reporting their sleep habits, which may not be accurate. They also failed to factor in the forms of treatment many participants may have received during the 14 years between evaluations. For these reasons, the study is of limited use.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.