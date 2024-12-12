Want to know the recipe for success? Study says it is...

A recent study led by Two professors from Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) states that they may have found the ultimate recipe for success, and it is not the fountain of youth. In fact, the study says that people with more willpower are more driven to success. And such people have one thing in common – it is a positive mindset. Also read | Tips to grow the growth mindset People with more willpower are more driven to success, and they have one thing in common – it is a positive mindset. (Unsplash)

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted on 1,500 participants in age from 13 to 77, with the average age being 26. The participants were asked to answer a questionnaire for measuring their passion, grit and mindset. The researchers were particularly interested in the participants with the highest and the lowest mindset scores. For people with a positive attitude, researchers referred to it as growth mindset. This involves seeing opportunities through obstacles and finding solutions when encountered with a problem. A person with a growth mindset also believes in learning along the way and implementing it in solving problems. Also read | Signs you have a fixed mindset; how to change it to a growth mindset

On the contrary, a fixed mindset refers to the thought process where a person thinks that intelligence, talent and personality cannot go through changes. People with a fixed mindset try to avoid challenges, give up easily and cannot handle constructive criticism.

Hermundur Sigmundsson, a professor in the Department of Psychology at NTNU and co-author of the study, said, “We find large differences in passion and determination when we compare the 5% who have the most positive attitude with the 5% who are the most negative. It can be argued that growth mindset should be all-encompassing in our society.” Also read | How can we help children develop a growth mindset?

Know the difference between growth mindset and fixed mindset.(Unsplash)

How to develop a growth mindset?

Self-awareness: Look inwards and try to understand yourself more. This will help you to know your shortcomings and imperfections and lay out the map of turning them around.

Learn from others: Everyone have their own lessons to share. When we have a positive mindset around people, we get to learn from them.

Prioritise your goals: Have your goals written down so that you know what you need to prioritise.

Accept challenges: instead of running away from challenges, accept them and see them as opportunities to learn from.

Be patient: Success is not linear. Be patient and trust your own skills and grit. Also read | Shifting from scarcity to abundance mindset: Therapist shares tips

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.