The mindset we have and the perspective with which we see the challenges around us helps us to determine the behaviour patterns and our course of action. Especially when we are faced with struggles and challenges, our mindset helps us to get over it more efficiently. "Instead of viewing challenges as insurmountable obstacles, view them as them as opportunities for learning and personal development. This resilience enables emotional growth by encouraging you to face adversity with optimism and a belief in your ability to adapt and overcome, ultimately contributing to increased emotional intelligence and coping mechanisms," wrote Therapist Israa Nasir. Shifting from scarcity to abundance mindset: Therapist shares tips(Unsplash)

"By focusing on abundance, you can build meaningful relationships and a supportive social network, which is crucial for emotional growth and overall mental well-being. The abundance mindset not only transforms how you perceive challenges but also cultivates a more fulfilling and interconnected emotional landscape," the expert further added. Here are a few ways to shift our mindset from scarcity to abundance, suggested the Therapist.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

ALSO READ: Signs you have a fixed mindset; how to change it to a growth mindset

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

What you resist, persists: When we resist something, it develops the sense of fear within us. Instead of viewing challenges as difficulties, we should try to view them from the lens of opportunities for learning and growth.

Make better use of resources: Be it time, energy and attention, the resources we have at hand should be made better use of to ensure that we utilise everything in optimum levels to get what we want.

Be inspired: instead of comparing us with the progress of others, we should try to get motivated from them and let their journey inspire us.

Adopt a beginner's mindset: When we adopt the mindset of someone who is just starting off, it helps us to learn better and have a fresh perspective towards everything. We should be open to learning, having new experiences and embracing our mistakes.