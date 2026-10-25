Say goodbye to frizz: 5 secrets for managing humid hair that hair experts won't tell you

Hair responds to the monsoon almost immediately, as soon as the air around it grows heavy with moisture. A style that sits beautifully in the morning often softens by afternoon, gently losing its shape strand by strand. It is a natural response to the moisture in the air, and understanding this tendency makes it easier to care for hair with greater patience and tenderness.

Pony tails are the best way to sort frizzy hair. (Adobe Stock)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Frizz touches nearly every kind of hair during the humid months; it makes little difference whether it's fine or thick, straight or curled. Every strand takes in moisture from the air around it, and monsoon air carries more than the rest of the year. "Whether that moisture settles in evenly depends on the cuticle, the fine outer layer resting over each strand", Hair expert Clelia Cecilia Angelon, founder and CEO of Surya Brasil, tells Health Shots.

Which hair type is the most fragile?

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When it lies smooth, moisture settles in evenly, and hair keeps its shape with quiet composure. When it lifts, even slightly, moisture enters unevenly, and this small imbalance shows up as frizz. Hair science has come to understand this behaviour well, and today's care options reflect that. A few thoughtful habits, kept up through the season, are often all it takes to help hair hold its ease.

Everyday habits that bring out hair's natural ease

A few gentle habits, maintained with care, make a real difference. Choosing plant-based ingredients over harsher alternatives helps preserve hair's natural balance through the season. Lukewarm water, rather than hot, keeps the cuticle from lifting more than it needs to, and a nourishing conditioner afterwards leaves softness that lasts well into a humid afternoon. Letting hair air-dry for a while before heat styling helps too, and smoothing products applied while it still holds a trace of dampness settle more gently onto damp strands than on dry ones.

Plant-based formulations: Why are they winning trust?

There is a gentle reason plant-based hair care keeps gaining favour in humid places. Oils and extracts drawn from plants tend to sit alongside hair's own structure instead of sitting on top of it, which is largely why the smoothing they offer feels so effortless.

Henna has held a cherished place in hair care for generations, valued for its conditioning properties and the graceful way it smooths each strand's surface. Beyond henna, ingredients like amla, hibiscus, buriti, and brahmi have long been used to strengthen and shine hair. At the same time, aloe vera and coconut oil are known to nourish frizzy hair deeply. Ayurveda influences how these substances are combined, favouring balance and nourishment. Paired with modern extraction and stabilisation methods, the resulting formulations hold their consistency with a steadiness older, purely traditional methods could not always manage. Others go further, following clean ingredient standards that exclude thousands of potentially harmful substances altogether.

Welcoming humid days with ease and confidence

Caring for frizz in humid weather comes down to understanding the cuticle, building a few consistent habits that honour hair's natural texture, and choosing formulations shaped by both cherished botanical tradition and thoughtful modern science. With these quietly in place, humid days need not unsettle a good hairstyle, and hair can hold its shape with warmth, softness and lasting ease.

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