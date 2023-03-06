Heart healthy cooking methods to choose right now

A heart-healthy diet is likely to bring to mind images of food that’s boiled and bland but on the contrary, health experts insist that a heart-healthy diet is one that is interesting, flavourful and colourful as it should include an abundance of deep-coloured veggies and fruits, coarse grains like the millets, legumes of all kinds (soy, nuts and seeds), low-fat dairy, along with some portions of fish or poultry. Fats and oils are also important components for a heart healthy diet and the recommendation by NIN- ICMR is to keep its intake between 20-30% of the energy requirements.

Among all the foods required to keep the heart healthy, the ones that are eaten in far less quantity than recommended are the vegetables and fruits and this is a matter of concern that has been highlighted in various reports like the “What India Eats” by ICMR-NIN, 2020. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Neelanjana Singh, Registered Dietitian, Wellness Consultant and Author, explained, “A heart-friendly diet must include at least five servings per day of this food group. Fruits should ideally be consumed whole along with the edible peel and vegetables can be eaten both in the raw and cooked forms.”

She elaborated, “While the traditional methods of preparing vegetables are valuable, the innovative recipes incorporate veggies into sauces, dips and smoothies. Other imaginative ways to improve consumption is to include veggies like pumpkin in pureéd form to muffin and cake batter as well as to pasta sauces. Yet another way to amplify the acceptability of veggies is to add a variety of herbs, spices and condiments, all of which can also be a source of valuable antioxidants. If you have been thinking that eating only one kind of vegetable is good enough, be it lauki or karela or tinda (touted as the ‘healthiest’ by most), it's time to rethink. Diet diversity is now considered a key determinant of a healthy diet. The more variety of vegetables, fruits, grains and legumes you consume, healthy gut bacteria will thrive and offer an array of health benefits in return.”

Asserting that other than eating diverse ingredients, the cooking process also plays a role in terms of the taste, texture, colour, digestibility, absorption and nutritive value of the dish, Neelanjana Singh said, “Preferred cooking methods such as stewing (cooking in a covered pan using a small quantity of liquid that is simmering) and steaming (surrounding the food with steam produced by boiling water) score well. Pressure cooking is also a form of steaming. Among the methods of frying - stir frying or sautéing (tossing food in a small amount of fat in a frying pan) is acceptable and healthy. Small amounts of fat can effectively be used to prepare a heart-healthy meal.”

She added, “For instance, a drizzle of oil in a plant-based dish, such as a green leafy salad, improves the absorption of plant compounds and antioxidants. It can enhance the availability of fat soluble vitamins and improve their absorption and availability as well. Grilling, baking and pan searing are also healthy ways to cook food, but relevant precautions are necessary. For example, when grilling foods, make sure the temperature is not too high and that the food does not char. Microwave cooking is another method, which is looked upon with some scepticism but it has its advantages. Needless to say, the precautions should be adhered to strictly which is use of containers that don't leach.”

Even though each of the cooking methods has its set of advantages and limitations, the diet expert insisted that it's useful to remember these overarching guidelines for ideal heart health:

• Short cooking time

Overcooking should always be avoided, no matter what the cooking method. Overcooking destroys the nutrients as well as colours and textures of the food. Methods that employ shorter cooking time are preferred - pressure cooking and microwaving are prime examples.

• Minimal use of water

When cooking in water, use as little as needed. This will minimize the leaching out of water-soluble nutrients. Try to use the leftover water into a sauce or gravy. Also, avoid adding baking soda to veggies when cooking. They may retain the colour but the Vitamin C content drops.

• Avoid very high temperatures

This is particularly important in the case of dry heat methods like grilling, baking, broiling and frying. Cooking at very high temperatures (above 180 degrees Celsius) can form acrylamide, a compound that has been linked to cancers, diabetes and heart disease. The fat dripping onto the meats/paneer/potatoes at high temperatures causes such chemicals to form.

• Use multi-source cooking oil

One of the most commonly asked questions about diet pertains to cooking oils and which of these is the best for our health. There is much chatter about the multi-source cooking oils on the market. Here’s what you need to know about these oils:

i) With multi-source cooking oils, you get the goodness of 2 or more oils that have been combined in the right proportions in the ready-to-use format. It also saves the hassle of stocking 2-3 different oils at home.

ii) These combinations make it possible for us to consume the fatty acids present in the oils in the ratio desirable for our well-being. Each one of the oils we use has 3 major kinds of fatty acids, PUFA, MUFA and SFA, in varying proportions. However, no single oil has the ideal ratio of the three fatty acids. For instance, take sunflower oil which has the 3 major fatty acids present in it but the proportions are not ideal hence it is not recommended as a sole cooking medium. Blending another oil such as rice bran (which has higher MUFA content) will provide the ideal fatty acid profile of MUFA and PUFA. Such combinations of oils also makes it possible to achieve appropriate balance in the ratios of n-6 to n-3 fatty acids (the essential fatty acids).

iii) Multi-source cooking oils have the added advantage of low-absorbance technology and better heat stability, which is desirable for high temperature cooking methods like baking and frying. Fried foods are very much part of our celebratory menus, which we can enjoy occasionally in limited portions, without increasing the risk of disease.

Neelanjana Singh said, “This brings us back to the fact that diet can play a big role in preventing disease conditions. The importance of using ingredients that are minimally processed and nutrient-dense cannot be over-emphasised. Selection of cooking methods such as stewing, steaming, and sautéing and use of multi-source cooking oils for the majority of dishes is another important step in this process. Maintaining regular meal timings and portion control are strategies that have immense benefit too. While the focus of a heart friendly diet is about what we should do but being cognisant of the don’ts is crucial too. Excess of salt, sugar and saturated fat should be on the ‘watch out for’ list. Trans fats, ultra-processed foods and processed meats fall in the category of ‘to avoid’ foods.”

All in all, the dietary choices you make can go a long way in preventing not only heart disease but many other chronic conditions.