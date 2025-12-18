Heart surgeon reveals 3 lab tests every woman entering midlife should get done

Women entering midlife (age 40 to 65) are at risk of many health issues, especially hormone-related ailments, which not only affect their day-to-day life but also their heart health. Declines in functioning during this life stage may be related to perimenopause and menopause. As estrogen levels decline, they have a cascading effect throughout the body, often reflected in laboratory values. (Freepik)

On December 17, Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with over 25 years of clinical experience, highlighted 3 lab tests every woman entering midlife should know.

According to the surgeon, perimenopause and menopause are major inflexion points that women need to be prepared for when they enter midlife. He noted that as estrogen levels decline, they have a cascading effect throughout the body, often reflected in laboratory values. Here are the 3 tests he suggested:

1. ApoB

The first test Dr Jeremy suggested is called apolipoprotein B or ApoB. He shared, “Many people are familiar with LDLC, but ApoB is an even more accurate indicator of atherogenic particles. It measures the number of cholesterol particles that drive heart attack risk, which often increases as estrogen falls.”

2. Haemoglobin A1c

The second test he recommended is called the haemoglobin A1c. It helps you determine how well your blood sugar is managed. Dr Jeremy emphasised, “A1c is a 90-day average of blood glucose and can uncover early insulin resistance or diabetes. Perimenopause and menopause often bring subtle metabolic shifts. Catching these changes early truly matters.”

3. TSH

The third test he recommended is called thyroid function or TSH. “Thyroid disease is common in midlife and can mimic symptoms like hot flashes, palpitations, anxiety, and fatigue. A TSH test is essential,” Dr Jeremy explained.

Lastly, the surgeon stressed, “Knowing your numbers empowers you to make informed lifestyle choices and, when appropriate, consider medical interventions. Remember, ageing is inevitable. How you age is not.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.