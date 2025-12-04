Heart surgeon with 25-years experience shares 4 things every patient should know before any major operation

Surgeries can be overwhelming. It could be due to a complex mix of psychological, physical, and systemic factors. Therefore, it is crucial to prepare yourself before any major operation you or a loved one may undergo. Dr Jeremy stressed that after 25 years as a heart surgeon, he believes there are 4 things every patient should know before any operation. (Pixabay/ Representation Picture)

Also Read | AIIMS-trained neurologist reveals why pure vegetarians are prone to vitamin B12 deficiency

According to Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with over 25 years of clinical experience, there are four fundamental things you should know before any operation. Let's find out what they are:

Every patient should know this before an operation

In a December 3 Instagram post, Dr Jeremy stressed that after 25 years as a heart surgeon, he believes there are four things every patient should know before any operation.

Here's what the heart surgeon noted that every patient should know before any major surgery:

1. Doctor-patient relationship

Firstly, Dr Jeremy noted that it is important to understand that the doctor-patient relationship is foundational and it's a two-way street. He advised, “So, show up and ask questions, particularly if you don't understand something. The commodity is too precious. You're not buying a refrigerator or researching a car. This is your health. This is potentially your life.”

2. Show up

“Next, once you collectively decide on a plan, commit. Fully engaged. This is you showing up for your part of the relationship,” he explained.

3. Have a support system

Dr Jeremy stressed that it is important to bring a friend or a loved one to the pre-op visit. “This is an emotional conversation. Two sets of ears are better than one,” he explained.

4. Get that second opinion

Finally, Dr Jeremy advised that if you want a second opinion, it is essential to ask for one. “A confident, competent surgeon should never get defensive,” he noted.

According to the heart surgeon, although the operation won't be any less scary, if you follow this framework, there's comfort in knowing that you've made the best possible decision for yourself.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.