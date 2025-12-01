Imran Khan's sons continue to seek proof of life amid health speculations: ‘Psychological torture’

Amid the speculations regarding former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan's health, his sons continue to demand for 'proof of life' of their father. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party supporters carry a poster of their leader and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest.,(AFP)

In a fresh statement, Kasim Khan has stated that his family is fearing that 'something irreversible' may have happened to the PTI leader. He added that amid the rumours, no verifiable contact has been made with the jailed leader, despite a court order which allows weekly meetings.

"Not knowing whether your father is safe, injured or even alive is a form of psychological torture," he said in written remarks, reported by Reuters. Kasim added that there has been no independently confirmed communication for a couple of months.

"Today we have no verifiable information at all about his condition. Our greatest fear is that something irreversible is being hidden from us," he added.

Kasim, his brother Suleiman Isa Khan have distanced themselves from Pakistani politics, live in London with their mother, Jemima Goldsmith. Despite their distance, they have raised multiple concerns regarding the health of their 'abba'.

Khan further stated that the last time he saw Imran Khan was in November 2022, after an assassination attempt on the former prime minister.

"It is a human rights emergency. Pressure must come from every direction. We draw strength from him, but we need to know he is safe," he wrote further.

Imran Khan is alive, says lawmaker

Amid the sons' demand for ‘proof of life’, a Pakistani lawmaker from Khan's party stated that the former prime minister is alive.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Khurram Zeeshan told news agency ANI that Imran Khan is alive, but is under pressure to leave Pakistan.

"They are trying to strike a deal with Imran Khan, asking him to leave the country. They even promise him concessions if he goes abroad and stays silent at a place of his choice. But Imran Khan will never agree to it. The kind of leader he is, he will never approve it," Zeeshan told ANI.

The 72-year-old leader has been in jail since August 2023 after he was convicted in a string of cases. Khan claims the charges against him are politically driven following his ouster in a 2022 parliamentary vote.

His first conviction was regarding the Toshakhana case, where he allegedly unlawfully sold gifts received in office.

Other verdicts added lengthy jail terms, including 10 years on accusations of leaking a diplomatic cable and 14 years in a separate graft case tied to the Al-Qadir Trust, a charity project prosecutors say figured in improper land deals.