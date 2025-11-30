Pakistani lawmaker claims Imran Khan is alive as son Kasim Khan demands ‘proof of life’

Amid the rumours about former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan's death, a lawmaker from the leader's party has claimed that Khan is alive in Adiala Jail, but is under pressure to leave the country. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Khurram Zeeshan's remarks come as Imran Khan's son Kasim Khan and family demand ‘proof of life’ of the former Pakistani leader. Putting an end to the rumours regarding Khan's death, Zeeshan added that the party and his lawyers have been given a guarantee that Imran Khan is alive. (REUTERS)

Over the past week, Imran Khan's son and sister have demanded proof that the ousted prime minister is alive. The demand comes amid speculation that Khan has died or been killed during his time in prison.

The rumours were fuelled further after his sisters were denied permission to meet him, despite court orders.

"My father has been under arrest for 845 days. For the past six weeks, he has been kept in solitary confinement in a death cell with zero transparency. His sisters have been denied every visit, even with clear court orders allowing access. There have been no phone calls, no meetings and no proof of life. Me and my brother have had no contact with our father," Kasim said on Friday.

Khan is ‘okay’, says PTI lawmaker

Speaking to ANI, Zeeshan refuted the rumours regarding Khan's death and stated that he remains lodged in Adiala Jail. He added that the former PM has been kept in isolation as a tactic to pressure him into leaving Pakistan.

"It is very unfortunate. It's been almost a month of his isolation, and his family, his lawyers, and even the senior leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have not been allowed to meet him. This is a complete violation of human rights. It seems they are trying to force him into something," he told ANI.

"They are trying to strike a deal with Imran Khan, asking him to leave the country. They even promise him concessions if he goes abroad and stays silent at a place of his choice. But Imran Khan will never agree to it. The kind of leader he is, he will never approve it," he further told ANI.

(With agency inputs)