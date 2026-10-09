I tested fitness bands throughout the year, and these are the affordable ones that I recommend (under the budget of 3000)

Remember when people used pedometers to help them reach 10,000 steps a day? Now, new health-focused technology has changed things. I've used fitness bands for over a year, and they're great gadgets. I tracked my steps and monitored my sleep, exercise, and stress levels. If you haven’t tried one yet, now is the time to check out the latest in fitness technology. If you're looking for the right fitness tracker, I've shared the features you need below to help you find the best one for you. We have put together a list of top fitness bands to help you stay up to date with the latest fitness technology.

What are the benefits of fitness bands?

Personalized goals tailored to you: Fitness bands help you set workout goals. They also send reminders to keep you accountable and motivated. Sleep monitoring: Good sleep is essential for a healthy body. Fitness trackers monitor how long you sleep and how well you sleep. Activity tracking: It tracks your daily activities, such as the number of steps you take, the distance you cover, and the calories you burn. This helps you reach your goals. Tracking your heart rate: Many fitness bands can do so. This feature helps you better understand your heart health. Small and stylish: The bands are comfortable and lightweight. They help you monitor your health while also adding a stylish touch to your look.

Best and affordable fitness bands for your health

Don’t depend entirely on your fitness bands to guide you in your health goals. (Shutterstock)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Whether you work out at home or go to the gym regularly, here are five of the best affordable fitness trackers to try.

1. Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED Smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix smartwatch blends style and function to keep you on track. It features a bright AMOLED display with a sharp 466 × 466-pixel resolution. The stainless steel body is both strong and lightweight, making it comfortable to wear. It encourages you to stay active by allowing you to monitor your heart rate, blood pressure, sleep patterns, and SpO2 levels. With over 110 sports modes, it helps you set reminders and check the weather.

2. Noise ColorFit Pro 4

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The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 is a stylish and functional smartwatch. Choose from five colors: jet black, vintage brown, silver grey, deep wine, and rose pink. It has a long battery life, lasting up to 7 days on a single charge. This watch tracks stress, analyses sleep, and monitors heart rate. It also includes a breathing mode, a menstruation tracker, and an SpO2 monitor. With Tru SyncTM technology, this fitness tracker connects smoothly so you can focus on your health and well-being.

3. GOQii Smart Vital Lite

Looking for stylish fashion that won’t break the bank? Check out the GOQii Smart Vital Lite Smartwatch. This smartwatch lets you make Bluetooth calls to your loved ones easily. It is great for tracking fitness, whether you’re indoors or outdoors. It monitors your heart rate, stress levels, emotions, and sleep to help you stay healthy. This fitness band tracks health metrics and calories burned across various sports, dance styles, and workouts. Are you ready to challenge yourself?

4. Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch

The Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch features a 1.96-inch AMOLED screen with a 410 x 502 pixel resolution. It uses Bluetooth 5 and can last up to 7 days on a single charge. This fitness band offers over 110 sports modes to help you track your daily activities, heart rate, sleep, SpO2 levels, stress, and menstrual cycle. If you’re interested, you can buy this smartwatch right here!

5. BoAt Wave Lite Smartwatch

The BoAt Wave Lite Smartwatch offers up to 7 days of battery life. It is lightweight and slim, making it a great fitness tracker. The watch offers various sports modes, including walking, running, cycling, climbing, basketball, and yoga. It can also monitor your heart rate and blood oxygen levels. At this price, this smartwatch is a valuable addition to your fitness kit.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. The brand provided them to HT Shop Now for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use.)