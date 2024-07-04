Is plastic usage hazardous for kidneys? Doctors weigh in

Plastic usage is known for being hazardous to the environment. Plastics are durable, flexible and can be used for a very long time – while the inexpensive nature of this element makes it a go-to product for usage, it also brings with itself health hazards. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Meenakshi Jain, Director - Internal Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, said, “One of the primary concerns is the presence of toxic chemicals in plastics, such as Bisphenol A (BPA) and phthalates, which are often used to enhance the flexibility and durability of plastic products. These chemicals can leach into food and beverages, especially when plastic containers are heated or come into contact with acidic or fatty foods.” The toxins present within plastics can cause additional complications to the kidneys for individuals with existing kidney diseases.

Health impact of plastic on health:

“BPA and phthalates are known endocrine disruptors, meaning they can interfere with the body's hormone systems, potentially leading to reproductive health issues, developmental problems in children, and an increased risk of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and certain types of cancer,” added Dr Meenakshi Jain.

Health hazards of plastic usage on kidneys:

Dr. Prakash Chandra Shetty Urologist, Dr. LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai pointed out the impact of BPA and phthalates on kidneys – “When consumed they can disrupt proper functioning of the hormones in the body hence cause different health complications. In the case of kidneys these chemicals are awful since they may induce Oxidative Stress and inflammation in the initial stages of kidney injury.”

Additional complications to existing kidney diseases:

To kidney patients, constant exposure to plastic usage worsens the disease's advance, hence bringing complications in its control and treatment.

Low kidney filtration rate:

The kidneys play a crucial role in filtering waste and excess fluids from the blood. However, high levels of BPA can lead to the buildup of toxins within the kidneys, reducing their efficiency. This can lead to the presence of protein in urine and the development of chronic kidney diseases, underscoring the potential impact of plastic on kidney health.