Is standing for long hours healthy? Surgeon shares potential risks, suggests how to stay safe

In major health discourses, sitting has been called out time and again. Prolonged sitting is a hallmark of a sedentary lifestyle. Recently, a Lancet study published on January 13, 2026, shed light on how reducing sitting by just 30 minutes a day could increase longevity, likely cutting premature death risks by 10 per cent. Another study published on February 11, 2025, established the direct correlation of reduced physical exercise and sedentary behaviour, like continuous sitting, with cardiovascular disease risks.



Standing for long hours puts strain on your veins. (Picture credit: Freepik)

There's a long list of comorbidities associated with continuous sitting. From any perspective, this sedentary behaviour takes a serious toll on your health. And where does the lion's share of sitting actually take place? Mostly at work, where you are deskbound for several hours.

In response, more and more people are choosing to stand while working, andeven workplaces are introducing standing desks to counter the effects of prolonged sitting. But is standing all day really better? Does it pose any repercussions for your health? Oftentimes, in an attempt to escape one extreme, there's a tendency to swing to the other extreme. Finding the right balance is the way forward.

HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Ashish Dhadas, consultant general surgeon and phlebologist at SVV Hospital, Dombivali, to understand what standing all day can do to you.

Risks of standing all day Some of the common complaints associated with standing for prolonged hours, according to Dr Dhadas, include leg pain, heaviness, cramps, and swelling, especially toward the end of the day. While these may seem like regular fatigue, Dr Dhadas explained that they can actually point to underlying health issues.

He elaborated, “Prolonged standing increases pressure within the leg veins, which are responsible for carrying blood back to the heart against gravity. When the leg muscles remain inactive, blood tends to pool in the lower limbs, leading to ankle swelling, heaviness, and discomfort.”