Is your pregnancy checklist stressing you out? Gynaecologist shares these 4 must-haves to focus on instead

From regular check-ups and nutrition to mental well-being and preparing for delivery, knowing what truly matters can make pregnancy less overwhelming. Pregnancy can quickly turn into a long list of appointments, tests, supplements, scans, diet changes, exercise routines, and preparations for the baby. While all of these may have a role, trying to do everything perfectly can leave an expecting mother feeling stressed and exhausted. Focus on the essentials that support both the mother's and thebaby's health.

What essentials does every mom-to-be need?

{{^usCountry}}

Dr Rakhi Wagh, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Motherhood Hospital, Lullanagar, Pune, shares the essentials every mother should prioritize:

Regular antenatal check-ups: Keep scheduled visits with your obstetrician and complete recommended blood tests, scans, and screenings at the appropriate stage of pregnancy.

A balanced diet: Pregnancy increases the need for several nutrients. Include vegetables, fruits, whole grains, pulses, dairy or suitable alternatives, and adequate protein. Take prescribed supplements such as iron, folic acid, calcium, or vitamin D as advised by your doctor.

Safe physical activity: Unless advised otherwise, staying physically active can support fitness, energy levels, and overall well-being during pregnancy. Walking, pregnancy-safe exercises, and stretching may be suitable, depending on your health and stage of pregnancy.

Adequate rest and sleep: Rest is not a luxury during pregnancy. Listen to your body and allow enough time for sleep and recovery.

Is it selfish to have a baby at 45?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Pregnancy can come with endless advice from family, social media, and online communities. Not every recommendation applies to every woman. Avoid following restrictive diets, supplements, herbal remedies, or exercise routines without discussing them with your doctor. You also don't need to compare your pregnancy with someone else’s. The number of scans, weight gain, symptoms, and delivery plans can differ from one woman to another.

Prepare for delivery, but stay flexible

Learning about labor, breastfeeding, newborn care, and warning signs can help mothers feel better prepared. Discuss your birth preferences with your healthcare provider and understand when you should reach the hospital. However, childbirth does not always follow a fixed plan. A delivery plan should leave room for medical decisions if circumstances change.

Don’t ignore warning signs

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Certain symptoms during pregnancy require prompt medical attention. Severe abdominal pain, heavy bleeding, leaking of fluid, severe headache, blurred vision, sudden swelling, breathlessness, fever, or reduced fetal movements should not be ignored. Instead of aiming for a “perfect” pregnancy, expecting mothers should focus on staying informed, listening to their bodies, and seeking medical advice whenever something feels unusual. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Certain symptoms during pregnancy require prompt medical attention. Severe abdominal pain, heavy bleeding, leaking of fluid, severe headache, blurred vision, sudden swelling, breathlessness, fever, or reduced fetal movements should not be ignored. Instead of aiming for a “perfect” pregnancy, expecting mothers should focus on staying informed, listening to their bodies, and seeking medical advice whenever something feels unusual. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)