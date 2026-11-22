As November’s Movember movement puts men’s health in the spotlight, it's also an opportune time to focus on men’s most prized accessory: their hair. Conversations around men’s hair health encourage greater awareness about everyday grooming, scalp care, and the importance of building routines suited to individual hair type.

What are 5 ways to take care of your hair?

What is the purpose of Men's Health Month? What are the best hair products for men in 2026? (Adobe Stock) more less

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

From keeping the scalp clean to nourishing frizzy hair and maintaining texture, here are 5 products to help men step up their hair care game.

1. Traya Defence Shampoo

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A good hair care routine should always start with a clean scalp. Traya's Defence Shampoo is formulated with ingredients like Vitamin B3 and pea sprout extract to help maintain a balanced scalp environment and support healthy strand growth. It is sulphate-free so that it won't strip away natural oils or damage strands. Ideal as your everyday cleanser to keep up with your hair goals.

2. The Man Company Charcoal Shampoo

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

For men looking to refresh their scalp, The Man Company Charcoal Shampoo combines charcoal and peppermint with the added magic ingredient, clove, to deliver a refreshing feeling that helps keep your hair going and growing.

3. The Man Company Brawn Hair Wax

And finally, for men who like to style their hair as part of their everyday grooming routine. The Man Company's Brawn Hair Wax, formulated with Almond and Argan Oils, offers a styling option. It helps provide hold and definition, making it useful for creating different hairstyles while adding a finishing touch to the grooming routine. Healthy, lustrous hair starts with understanding your hair type and choosing products accordingly to level up your hair game.

4. Mamaearth Onion Hair Mask

For men dealing with dry, damaged or difficult-to-manage hair, a hair mask can be a useful addition to their weekly grooming routine. Mamaearth's Onion Hair Mask combines Onion Oil, Organic Bamboo Vinegar, Coconut Oil and Rosemary Oil to nourish the scalp and condition hair. It helps manage frizz, improve hair texture and leave strands feeling softer and more manageable. Apply the mask to wet hair and scalp, leave on for 10–15 minutes, then rinse off with shampoo.

5. Traya Nourish Hair Oil

Oiling might sound old school, but it's an important grooming step to help hair slay throughout the day. Traya's Nourish Hair Oil combines Argan Oil, Castor Oil, Rosemary Extract and nine cold-pressed oils. Apply it before shampooing to nourish hair and help maintain its texture and manageability.

6. Pilgrim Advanced Hair Growth Serum

Hair care isn't just about maintaining length; paying attention to the scalp is equally important. Pilgrim's Advanced Hair Growth Serum features a combination of 3% Redensyl, 4% Anagain and 5% Capilia Stem Cell Complex, formulated to support healthier-looking, fuller hair. Its targeted formulation makes it an option for men looking to add a dedicated scalp-care step to their grooming routine. It can be incorporated into a regular hair care routine as a leave-on treatment.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. The brand provided them to HT Shop Now for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use.)