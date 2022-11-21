Recurring pimples: Why do you keep getting pimples on the same spot?

Praying for your acne to be a bygone but they keep visiting you again and again and that too at the same spot? Not to worry! There are a few reasons for it to happen and once you figure it out, then it could be avoided and the previous spots will get the required healing time.

Do you have oilier skin or blocked pores?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rohit Batra, Dermatologist and Dermatosurgeon at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, explained, “Having oilier skin means your sebaceous glands are highly activated and are secreting sebum more than usual, blocking your skin pores and leading to blackheads, whiteheads and even cysts as the sebum combines with dead skin cells and dirt. Your T-zone is more prone to it. A good cleanser can remove the excess oil and exfoliating your face can help to unblock your pores but remember not to overdo any of it. Choose a cleanser and scrub according to your skin type.”

Habituated to touching your face frequently?

Dr Batra revealed, “The environment exposes you to dirt, microorganisms, polluted air, oil, etc. All of this is harmful to your skin. You touching everything around and then constantly touching your face whether it's due to stress, wiping off sweat, or managing your hair off the face. All of it will lead to transferring of bacteria and oil to your skin pores. This will cause your skin to break out. So, next time make sure that your hands are properly cleaned before touching your face because it’s always the same part of your face that you touch over and over again.”

Period acnes are real!

According to Dr Prasoon Soni, Dermatologist at Dr Prasoon’s Dermacastle in Rajasthan's Bikaner, “Hormonal changes are drastic during periods. Androgens activate your sebaceous glands and, it often occurs in your lower cheeks, jawline, chin, and neck. Seeing a doctor can be of help. They will provide a suitable treatment or therapy that could act as an androgen blocker to help you with hormonal acne.”

Cysts disguised as pimples.

Dr Prasoon highlighted, “Hormonal imbalance could be due to various reasons. It could be because of stress, an unhealthy lifestyle, not-so-clean habits, etc. The disturbed androgen levels could cause hormonal cysts. The cysts are deeper than pimples and have a longer healing time. In cysts, inflammation occurs multiple times as excess oil and bacteria accumulate and it leads to scarring as well. If these cysts are not properly drained, they will reoccur. Also, while popping them the bacteria could be smeared to new locations adjacent to the previous ones. Blue light therapy is currently getting in for treating acne.”

Dr Batra added, “Having acne either on your face or any other part of your body could be disturbing. Decipher the cause or seek professional help to know the reason and to find a solution for having spot-free skin. Often the mistakes most people do is by self-treating acne at home using random products or applying homemade packs. Meet a certified dermatologist if you have recurring acne and get it treated on time. Don’t wait for the condition to get worst.”