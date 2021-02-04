IND USA
Shilpa Shetty drops ‘The Magic Immunity Pill: Lifestyle' in Hindi on Cancer Day(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
health

Shilpa Shetty launches free e-Book 'The Magic Immunity Pill: Lifestyle' in Hindi

  • Shilpa Shetty Kundra unveils the Hindi translation of her and nutritionist Luke Coutinho’s co-authored book ‘The Magic Immunity Pill: Lifestyle’ on World Cancer Day 2021
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:11 PM IST

After releasing the book on digital platforms for free in the pandemic year, Bollywood actor-wellness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra and nutritionist Luke Coutinho released the Hindi translation of their co-authored book, The Magic Immunity Pill: Lifestyle, on World Cancer Day 2021. The book presents a collection of remedies to stay strong and healthy in these virus-struck times.

Taking to her social media handle on Thursday, Shilpa dropped the translated book with its new cover. She shared how the past year had taught us the importance of immunity which pushed her and Luke to provide their e-book to everyone for free.

The aim behind this gesture was to encourage netizens to opt for healthier lifestyle changes. It was then that people started asking the actor for a Hindi version of the book for wider reach.

Pushing people to stay safe and healthy, Shilpa shared that the book was now available in Hindi and for free. Posing in a casual white round neck tee teamed with a pair of black trousers and a pair of geeky frames, Shilpa held up the new cover for the camera as she flashed her million dollar smile.


The Magic Immunity Pill: Lifestyle was originally launched on June 21, 2020, by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju. From useful and simple tips that can aid in building strong immunity to giving insight into habits like sleep patterns, nutrition intake, workout regime, and emotional wellness (which are the four pillars of building a healthy and robust immunity), the book offers advice and guidance to help one strengthen their immune system to fight any health emergency in life.

