Stroke isn't just an older person's disease: Neurologist busts myths and shares facts about how younger adults are at risk

Stroke is often seen as an illness of older adults, but that view can be misleading. We are increasingly recognizing that stroke is a major health issue in younger adults too, including those in their thirties and forties. Risk increases with age, but younger people can be affected too, especially if they have undiagnosed or poorly controlled underlying risk factors. 13.8% of patients were under 45.

The overall number of stroke cases has also increased over the decades. However, it is important to distinguish an increase in absolute cases from an increase in age-specific risk.

"These trends could be influenced by population growth, aging, improved detection and changing exposure to risk factors," Neurologist Dr Deep Das at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, tells Health Shots.

Lifestyle factors such as physical inactivity, smoking, unhealthy diets, obesity, and insufficient sleep can contribute to the development of conditions that increase stroke risk.

How long does it take to recover from a brain stroke?

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One of the biggest challenges in stroke management is recognizing the symptoms early enough to seek emergency medical care. Stroke symptoms often appear suddenly, but people may underestimate their seriousness, especially when symptoms are mild, temporary, or don't involve obvious paralysis.

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A useful way to recognize the warning signs is the BE FAST approach, which highlights six important indicators:

B – Balance: sudden dizzy spells, loss of coordination, or difficulty walking. E – Eyes: blurry vision, double vision, vision loss, or difficulty seeing. F – Face: One side of the face may drop or feel numb, especially when you smile. A – Arms: weakness or numbness in one arm, trouble raising both arms equally. S – Speech: Slurred speech, trouble finding words, or trouble understanding what others say. T – Time: If any of these symptoms appear suddenly, seek emergency medical help immediately.

What are three treatments for a stroke?

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Not every patient will experience all these signs, and a stroke can also present with other sudden neurological symptoms. 683 patients with acute stroke. Only 10% of patients or their family members could recognize the symptoms as stroke, while just 7.8% were aware of the 'golden hour'. The median time between symptom onset and recognition was 130 minutes. These findings highlight delayed recognition in the study population. However, they do not establish the percentage of all Indian patients who ignore symptoms until they become severe.

What is a modifiable risk factor for stroke prevention?

Prevention starts with control of modifiable risk factors. You can lower your risk of stroke by:

• Checking your blood pressure regularly

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• Not smoking

• Keeping a healthy weight

• Exercising regularly

• Eating a healthy diet

People who have conditions like atrial fibrillation should also seek appropriate medical advice.

What is the first thing to do if you suspect a stroke?

If you suspect a stroke, call emergency services and note when symptoms started or when the person was last seen well. Do not wait for symptoms to improve, let the person drive, or give food, drink, or medication without medical guidance. Even if symptoms disappear within minutes, urgent assessment is essential because a transient ischaemic attack can precede a major stroke. Recognizing the warning signs and acting quickly can increase the chances of timely treatment and better outcomes.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)