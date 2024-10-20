Struggling with anxiety and stress in college? Here's how eating right and working out can help

Anxiety is characterised by a feeling of fear and uneasiness, often about daily activities. Sweating, rapid heartbeat and restlessness are some of the symptoms of anxiety. It has been observed that college students are often victims of anxiety disorders – substance abuse and obesity add to the triggers. College students are often victims of anxiety disorders – substance abuse and obesity add to the triggers. (Unsplash)

However, it has been observed that with a healthy physical activity, coupled with dietary and lifestyle choices that can add positivity to the body and mind, anxiety disorder can be managed. The study was led by Dezhuo Sun, Xiangfei Zhu and Zhonghan Bao, Silpakorn University, Nakhon Pathom, Thailand.

How was the study conducted?

The study was conducted on 498 college students (236 males and 262 females) between the age of 18 and 20 years. The students were chosen from three universities in Fujian, China. The questionnaire included questions relating to their physical exercise, their dietary choices, their lifestyle habits and how often they feel the symptoms of anxiety, nervousness and eagerness.

Results of the study:

Further to the survey, it was observed that dietary nutrition and lifestyle habits play crucial roles in improving the impact of physical activity on anxiety. It was observed that physical activity demonstrated 36.93% of the reduction in anxiety levels, while healthy dietary choice and lifestyle habits demonstrated 24.9% of the total effect.

How can healthy diet, good sleep reduce anxiety?

The study further explained that when we consume a healthy diet replete with nutrients required for the body, it further helps in synthesis and regulation of neurotransmitters – mainly serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine. These neurotransmitters help in uplifting mood and combatting anxiety symptoms.

The study further explained the role that good quality sleep plays on alleviating anxiety symptoms. A good night’s sleep can fix the circadian rhythm of the body and enhance the body’s resistance and coping abilities. This can further help in reducing anxiety and stress.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.