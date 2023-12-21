Our skin is a dynamic organ, sensitive to environmental shifts and maintaining its health is paramount but fluctuations in weather, such as transitioning from hot and humid to cold and dry conditions, can disrupt the delicate moisture balance of the skin, resulting in dryness, irritation and even breakouts. To counter these effects, it is vital to maintain proper hydration, provide adequate moisturisation and employ suitable skincare routines. Tips for skincare during weather changes: Unlock radiant skin all year round (Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV on Pexels)

Neglecting seasonal skincare adjustments can compromise the skin's barrier function, accelerating signs of aging and diminishing its overall health and appearance. Adapting your skincare regimen to the changing weather can help you maintain healthy and radiant skin throughout the year.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, Skin Expert and Cosmetologist shared tips for skincare during weather changes to unlock radiant skin all year round -

Nutrition Matters

Eating right is super important for your skin, especially when the weather is all over the place. One of the important nutrients in Almonds. Almonds can make your skin look better by reducing wrinkles and giving it a natural glow. They have healthy fats that keep your skin nourished and hydrated, which is important when the weather makes your skin dry. Almonds are also rich in vitamin E, especially alpha-tocopherol, a powerful antioxidant that fights signs of ageing and keeps your skin looking young and radiant.

Tailor Your Cleanser

Choosing the right cleanser for your skin is essential, especially when dealing with different weather conditions. During the winter months or in cold, dry climates, your skin is more prone to dehydration and sensitivity. Opt for a gentle, hydrating cleanser with a creamy or lotion-like texture. These cleansers are designed to clean your skin without stripping away its natural oils. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin or ceramides, which help lock in moisture and prevent dryness. In contrast, hot and humid weather can lead to excess oil production and potential breakouts. Choose a foaming or gel-based cleanser that can effectively remove excess oil and sweat without over-drying your skin. Cleansers with ingredients like salicylic acid or tea tree oil, which have natural astringent properties to help control oil and prevent breakouts will be an ideal option.

Daily Sunscreen

Sunscreen is your best defense against premature aging and skin damage caused by UV radiation. UV radiation comes in two forms, UVA and UVB. UVA rays can prematurely age your skin, while UVB rays can cause sunburn. To protect against both, choose a sunscreen labeled as "broad-spectrum." This means it offers protection against both types of UV rays. We should always use sunscreen with an SPF (Sun Protection Factor) of 30 or higher. SPF 30 filters out about 97% of UVB rays. Higher SPFs offer slightly more protection, but there is no sunscreen that provides 100% protection, so reapplication is crucial. If you have sensitive skin, mineral sunscreens are often a safer choice.

Hydrate Inside and Out

Hydration is the cornerstone of healthy skin. Staying adequately hydrated from within is essential. Water helps maintain your skin's moisture balance and supports overall skin health. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water a day, and more if you are active or in hot weather. Incorporating almond-based products into your skincare routine can provide additional hydration and nourishment. Almond oil, for example, is rich in essential fatty acids that help lock in moisture and keep your skin supple. You can use almond oil as a moisturizer or look for skincare products that contain almond extract. They provide deep hydration, nourishment, and a healthy glow to your skin.

Remember that skincare is not one-size-fits-all, so it is always a good idea to consult with a dermatologist for personalised advice. With the right care, your skin can confidently face any weather transition and you will be well on your way to achieving the skin you have always dreamed of.