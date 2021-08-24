Troubled by brain fog? Ayurvedic tips to boost your brain power

Are you finding it difficult to concentrate of late or forgetting things? It may be because of brain fog that could affect you post Covid, or due to general anxiety and stress.

Brain fog is not a medical condition and we experience it from time to time due to say jet lag, lack of sleep or while recovering from an infection.

Brain fog is described as feeling low or spaced out. "A person suffering from brain fog may feel confused or not able to concentrate. It affects our thinking power. People may experience brain fog due to anxiety, mental stress, or any kind of physical stress caused by chronic infection or post covid," says Dr. Pooja Bhingarde, Ayurveda Specialist (BAMS), Vedicure Healthcare and Wellness.

Symptoms of brain fog include forgetfulness, inability to focus on work, confusion, distraction, not able to organize thoughts and feeling mentally tired.

Dr. Bhingarde suggests tips to boost memory, concentration and brain health in general as per Ayurveda:

Nutritious diet: The symptoms of brain fog could be tackled by improving your diet. Fresh fruits and vegetables rich in anti-oxidants are a must. Brain uses oxygen for its functioning and brain cells are susceptible to oxidative stress. That's why to rejuvenate mind, nutritious diet is important.

Yoga and meditation: They work very well for brain fog, stress, depression and anxiety. Deep breathing or pranayama like Anulom Vilom, Bhramari and Ujjayi are especially helpful. Kapal Bhati apart from boosting brain power also works wonders for your immunity, says Dr. Bhingarde.

Yoga(Pixabay)





Yogasanas that increases blood supply to the brain are recommended like Sarvangasana, Viparita Karani Mudra, Vrukshasana, and Adhomukhashwanasana work well for your parasympathetic nervous system. Meditation helps to improve your concentration, mental powers, and thinking ability.

Sleep: In order to repair your body cells, it is important to sleep between 11pm-5am as this the time when our body gets regeneration and it will improve the nerve cell power too.

Herbs: There are certain herbs in Ayurveda that are known to boost the brain power like Ashwagandha, Brahmi, Guduchi and Shankhapushpi. Ashwagandha improves concentration and immunity while Brahmi works on your brain. Guduchi improves overall body function.

Panchkarma: Abhyanga massage or whole body massage with medicated or til oil helps to release stress. In Ayurveda a daily routine of oil massage followed by bath is recommended for healthy living.

(Disclaimer: The content in this article is not intended to be a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any illness. Consult your doctor/hospital or an expert for any health issues.)

