Poha-tea to white sauce pasta: Food combos that are bad for your health

Poha, considered as one of the healthiest breakfast options due to its high fibre content and nutritional value, is quite popular in Indian kitchen due to its versatility. Matar-poha, poha-moongfali, poha chat - name any version and you will find a lot of fans. Many people love to team it with a hot cup of chai. But do you know that combining it with tea does more harm than good?

Not just poha and tea combination, but white-sauce pasta, khakra-milk, banana-milk, tomato and pineapple raita seem to be equally bad for health, as per Ayurveda.

"Individually these foods are healthy but when combined together they can be problematic. There is a concept in Ayurveda that each food releases an energy called Vipaka. When we have foods with opposite energy in combination, it will be difficult for the body to metabolize the combination together," says Dr. Zeel Gandhi, an Ayurvedic doctor and a formulator for Vedix.

People may consume many of these food items on a daily basis, but as per Dr. Gandhi, it could affect metabolism and lead to many health problems and skin infections.

"We eat these things on a daily basis without realising the effect because Ayurveda believes that consuming the wrong food combos acts like a very slow and subtle poison that impacts your metabolism and slows it down. It leads to problems like slow digestion, thyroid, diabetes etc," she says, adding, "people who eat viparit ahara suffer from skin problems, eczema, allergies, dermatitis and itching. They can develop food allergies too because when the body cannot metabolize food properly, the blood starts developing antibodies against it," says Dr. Gandhi.

Dr Zeel Gandhi tells us about some bad food combinations as per Ayurveda:

1. Poha and Tea: Salt and milk do not go together as per Ayurveda. It can lead to skin infections and metabolism troubles. "Viruddha ahara first affects the digestive tract and often gets manifested as skin problems in the long run," says Dr. Gandhi.

2. White sauce pasta: Cow or buffalo milk cannot be combined with salt, but alternatively, one can use almond or cashew milk.

White sauce pasta should ideally be prepared with almond or cashew milk instead of regular milk.(Pinterest)









﻿3. Yoghurt in curries: Yoghurt should never be heated and using it in curries is harmful. "The truth is that milk, yoghurt, and cheese are a special group of foods and should either be consumed alone or with the right food combinations to avoid any health troubles," according to Dr. Gandhi.

4. Tomato or pineapple raita: Tomato and pineapple being sour fruits do not align with ayurvedic rules of consuming milk products, she says. "All fruit acids fall in the Amla (sour) group and are contraindicated with milk," the Ayurvedic expert says.

Pineapple shouldn't be added to curd(Tarla Dala/Pinterest)

5. Lemon in salad: Squeezing lemon in salad is not advised as salad being an alkaline food doesn't go well with acidic lemon.

6. Cookies or Khakra with milk: Anything which has salt content doesn't go well with milk so having biscuits or even cereal with milk should be avoided.

7. Banana and milk: Eating this food combo can diminish the digestive energies and produce toxins in the body leading to many health problems.

