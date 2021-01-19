IND USA
According to the International Diabetes Federation, the number of people with diabetes in India is expected to rise to 69.9 million from 40.9 million by 2025.(Pixabay)
How can you treat diabetes the Ayurvedic way

One of India's leading Ayurvedic medicines developers, Butterfly Ayurveda, recommends people to take care of their sugar levels with Ayurveda, particularly during this pandemic since they are at huge risk of Covid-19.
ANI, Gurugram (haryana) [india]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:58 PM IST

One of India's leading Ayurvedic medicines developers, Butterfly Ayurveda, recommends people to take care of their sugar levels with Ayurveda, particularly during this pandemic since they are at huge risk of Covid-19.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, the number of people with diabetes in India is expected to rise to 69.9 million from 40.9 million by 2025. The Indian subcontinent is commonly called the diabetic capital of the world. Diabetes is a condition in which body sugar level is high. This could be due to faulty function of an organ near the stomach called the pancreas which produces hormone called insulin which regulates the body sugar, or due to improper utilization of the sugar by the body.

Sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy food habits are some of the important causative factors of the disease. If the disease is not managed properly at the right time it can cause serious complications in the body. It is seen a silent killer. Since this disease grows gradually, at the early stage symptoms are mild and are often ignored by people, therefore, detection of diabetes and managing diabetes becomes utmost important.

Some of the common symptoms of Diabetic patients are frequent urination and thirst, feeling tired and hungry, slow healing of wounds, pain in hands or feet and patches of dark skin. Many a times there are associated problems such as elevated blood pressure, cholesterol, variation in weight etc. Longstanding or chronic diabetes condition can give birth to or aggravate other disease conditions like cardiovascular diseases, kidney problems, eye and skin diseases and more.

As per Ayurveda details, "Prameha" could be related to Diabetes. 'Prameha', which literally translates into 'Pra' - Abundant, 'Meha' - urine or urination. Therefore, the passing of frequent or large amounts of urine is associated with diabetic condition, and this is a precursor for Diabetes Mellitus to set in which could be called as 'Madhumeha' of Ayurveda which means sweet urine or passing of large quantities of sweet urine. This is a state of hyperglycemia i.e. high level of blood sugar which could be due to defective insulin production in the body.

The major cause leading to diabetes mellitus as per Ayurveda is aggravated Kapha dosha, which could be due to a sedentary lifestyle and poor eating habits. However, on the basis of predominance and derangement of doshas there are three main types of prameha which is further subdivided in twenty types i.e. ten kaphaj, six pittaj and 4 vataj.

Kaphaj, in which kapha affects lipid metabolism, muscle tissue development and fluids in the urinary bladder. Excessive consumption of fresh pulses, curd, til (sesame), urad or heavy and oily foods or sweet foods along with loss of exercise, oversleep increase kapha & meda (fat) that build up toxins or 'ama' that then pass through the urine and thereby cause prameha.

Pittaj, in which pitta aggravated due to excessive intake of hot, amla (sour), lavana (salty taste), alkaline & pungent foods, irregular diet, excessive exposure to the sun, anger and over exertion also create 'ama' and a sustained condition like this develops into prameha.

Vataj, in which vayu causes prameha. Use of excessive amounts of astringent, pungent, bitter substances in foods, irregular eating habits or eating cold foods, or excessive exercise, emesis and purgation can cause of this type of prameha.

According to Ayurveda, the treatment of prameha is also dependent on the individual's body constitution i.e. prakriti. It is a requirement in today's era to switch over to a healthy lifestyle along with a suitable diet and right treatment for the specific body type. Studies and research have shown that polyherbal formulations tend to have a good effect on all body types.

Butterfly Ayurveda recommends Pancreofly, a polyherbal formulation that has been clinically evaluated and comes in the form of veg capsules. It is meant for diabetics and borderline cases of sugar patients or symptoms of prediabetes. These capsules are uniquely formulated by combining herbal extracts developed scientifically based on Ayurvedic concepts. This ayurvedic medicine for diabetes helps in moderation of blood sugar levels, maintains healthy cholesterol levels and helps in normalizing the kidney and liver functions.

It shows promising results if taken with the allopathic medicine. Further, it is understood that the medicine is also helpful in minimizing the associated complications that come with the disease.

What are the ingredients used in Pancreofly?

What makes Pancreofly a reliable choice for controlling blood sugar is its well-researched ingredients.

* Methi - It is rich in fiber which helps to improve metabolic symptoms associated with Type 2 diabetes and lowers blood sugar levels.

* Karela - It is used as a vegetable, and has been traditionally used for medicinal purposes to prevent a sudden spike of blood sugar and it is also helpful in improving glycemic control.

* Haridra - HARIDRA is the Sanskrit name of HALDI. It is a turmeric plant that has been used as a traditional medicine in India since ages. It balances Kapha dosha, manages and alleviates the diabetic symptoms.

* Trikatu - It is a rational combination of three plants items (Pippali, dry ginger & Kali mirch). Piperine is a potent bioavailability enhancer. It has shown prominent protective effects on diabetic liver, kidney, eye and neural system complications. Trikatu acts as a catalyst and increases the bioavailability of the herbs present in the capsule.

* Gudmar - It has anti-diabetic activity which is attributed to the ability of Gymnemic acid that delays the glucose absorption in the blood. It also helps in maintaining cholesterol levels.

* Jamun - This fruit is used for edible purpose and helps lower the blood glucose probably by insulin secretagogue effect.

* Daruharidra (Indian Barberry) - It exerts strong antioxidant effect along with anti-diabetic effect. It has a good potential to regulate glucose homeostasis through decreased gluconeogenesis.

What are the key benefits?

* PANCREOFLY helps in achieving better control over blood sugar levels by increasing insulin secretion from pancreas and the peripheral utilization of glucose by enhancement of hepatic and muscle glycogen content.

* PANCREOFLY supports in maintaining healthy triglycerides and cholesterol levels.

* PANCREOFLY provides a sense of well being and feeling of less tired and fatigue- improves quality of life and restored libido.

* PANCREOFLY helps in minimizing long-term diabetic complications- peripheral neuropathy, retinopathy and impotency in male.

* Regular consumption of the recommended dosage will help pre-diabetics in controlling their sugar levels, thus preventing the diabetic condition to a significant extent.

* Along with Type 2 diabetes, this product proves to be safe and effective for gestational diabetes as well.

* This supplement is quite effective when paired with the necessary lifestyle changes.

Trust Ayurveda for your care

Butterfly Ayurveda has a wide range of ayurvedic products for diabetics or borderline sugar cases. These include:

Diabe Choice Cookies are packed with protein, calcium, antioxidants, and vitamin c. These cookies help boost bone health, benefit the nervous system, and pacify Vata and Kapha Doshas. They are made using cardamom, cinnamon, fenugreek, barley flour and coconut palm sugar that has a relatively low glycemic index score as compared to the normal sugar variants that are used in our daily life.

Diabe Infusion is a herbal infusion made by using selected herbs such as Gymnema, Giloy and Vijaysar to support healthy sugar and cholesterol levels. It helps to manage weight and supports liver health. It also has stevia that makes it palatable.

Livofly SF: Livofly SF is a sugar-free Ayurvedic syrup that helps treat all liver problems. It is a natural hepatoprotective decoction based syrup, developed and formulated scientifically using Ayurvedic concepts. It helps improve all body metabolisms, helps relieving hyperacidity and improves digestion.

Butterfly Ayurveda encourages everyone to take to ayurvedic consultation for their health issues, and also to treat diabetes, and its related conditions. Ayurvedic treatment and way of life can help prevent numerous lifestyle-related disorders and improve overall health and life in a drastic way. It is important that along with ayurvedic treatment necessary lifestyle changes are accompanied for effective results. These include having the needful exercise regimen, a healthy diet, proper rest and sleep, which will help to recover fast and also boost overall immunity.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
