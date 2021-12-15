When periods are abnormally short: Top reasons why it happens

Your periods tell a lot about your health. Any irregularity can indicate trouble with your reproductive health and should not be ignored. Every woman has a different menstrual cycle and depending on that, their periods last for 2 to 7 days.

While heavy and longer duration periods could warn you about certain infections like pelvic inflammatory disease, or some blood disorders, if you are experiencing unusually short periods accompanied by other discomforts, it could be a sign of early pregnancy loss, menopause or even PCOS.

Light bleeding or spotting during early pregnancy

While you may be thinking your periods were shorter than usual, it could be a sign of early pregnancy. Implantation bleeding - light spotting or bleeding - can occur about 10-14 days after conception and is considered normal. On the other hand, it could be early pregnancy loss too.

ALSO READ: Tackling PCOS with a balanced diet

"It could signify early pregnancy spotting or delayed implantation bleeding, around the duration when women expect their periods," says Dr Swati Gaikwad, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Pune, adding, "this could also happen after a delayed or missed period signifying early pregnancy spotting or an early pregnancy loss."

It can be menopause too

A woman's menstrual cycle also undergoes a change before menopause sets in, which usually happens around the age of 50. One may skip their menses or have shorter periods around this time. If you are experiencing symptoms like hot flashes, problem in sleeping, night sweats, vaginal dryness, then you might be heading towards menopause, says Dr Gaikwad.

It could be a sign of PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome)

PCOS, the sign of hormonal imbalance, could also be the reason behind ovulation trouble or change in the length of a woman's menstrual cycle.

"Irregular menstrual periods, infertility, excess hair growth, obesity oily skin, fluid filled sacs on the ovaries, are the common symptoms of PCOS," says the expert.

In nutshell, if you are having shorter periods than your usual menstrual cycle along with other discomforts, you must consult your doctor.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter