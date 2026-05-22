Why does your face look dull after work? Know what 'office air' does to your skin

Your office environment is part of the problem. Spending the entire day is an air-conditioned office can silently impact skin health. This dry, cooled indoor environment is referred to as ‘office air.' The term gained popularity on social media , as many users showcase how drastically their appearance changes between the beginning and middle or end of a work shift, with the skin appearing dull and tired after hours indoors.

At work, after a long day, as you head to the washroom to freshen up before calling it a day and leaving, the face appears visibly dull. The same fresh face from the morning, by evening looks lifeless, tired and rough. You may blame it on long working hours, deadlines to chase, or back-to-back meetings to attend. But that does not paint the complete picture. ALSO READ: Gastroenterologist reveals 'your colon knows when you are late for office', suggests 6 hacks to restore bowel rhythm

To understand why ‘office air’ theory holds weight and what prolonged air-conditioning exposure does to the skin, HT Lifestyle spoke to dermatologist Dr Anindita Sarkar, chief medical officer at Clinikally, who explained the science behind it.

Why does your skin feel dry? She pointed out to two major components behind the problem: prolonged air conditioning and indoor environments with significantly lower humidity levels than natural outdoor air. These factors essentially form the foundation of many skin-related issues associated with ‘office air.’

To demonstrate that how quickly the ‘office air’ changes show up, she shared that even six hours of indoor exposure can leave the skin looking rougher, redder, drier and more fatigued, with pores and fine lines appearing more observable and prominent.

What happens to your skin? A process occurs within the skin that leads to this dry, rough texture. Elaborating on this, she said, “One of the most critical changes observed is a rise in transepidermal water loss (TEWL). It refers to the quantity of moisture that escapes from the skin into the atmosphere and is a key indicator for assessing skin barrier function and health. Higher TEWL signals a compromised skin barrier.” Because of this increased moisture loss, the skin may become inflamed, tight, dull and flaky after long hours indoors.

Next comes humidity, which is low indoors, especially in air-conditioned spaces. The dermatologist observed that this dryness can weaken the lipid matrix within the skin barrier, subsequently affecting essential fats in the skin called ceramides, which help maintain hydration.

Moreover, those quick outdoor breaks during work, whether to take a short stroll, stretch your legs, grab tea, or step out for a smoke break, may also add to the problem. The dermatologist warned about this back and forth movement from hot outdoor to cold indoor spaces can further stress the skin barrier, making it more prone to dryness and irritation.

Protecting your skin in an air-conditioned world Here are some of the hacks from the doctor on how to protect your skin indoors: