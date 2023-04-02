Why hemp seed oil is the perfect summer skincare solution? Check out its amazing benefits

With the arrival of summer, people tend to dress in lighter attire and spend more time outdoors. But the high temperature can be pretty harsh for the skin. Excessive sweating and humidity from the heat and sun exposure take a toll on the skin, leaving it dry, irritated, and prone to breakouts. Late March or early April is the perfect time to invest in sustainable and holistic summer-appropriate skincare for nourished and glowing skin. Hemp seed oil is a powerful ingredient that has taken the skincare industry by storm, especially in the clean and conscious beauty space. Hemp seed oil is a powerful ingredient that has taken the skincare industry by storm, especially in the clean and conscious beauty space.(Unsplash)

It is a cold-pressed oil that is extracted from the seeds of the hemp (Vijaya) plant and is rich in essential fatty acids, including omega-3 and omega-6, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, which are important for healthy skin. Being natural and non-toxic, hemp is slowly gaining prominence as an effective remedy for skin woes. (Also read: Summer skincare essentials: Must-have products for hot months )

Dr. Harshad Jain, Ayurvedic Medical Practitioner, Bombay Hemp Company, shared with HT Lifestyle, some of the benefits of using hemp seed oil for skin care this summer.

1. Moisturises the skin

Excessive exposure to the sun during the summer months can leave the skin feeling dry and dehydrated, a typical issue faced by many people. Hemp seed oil is an excellent moisturiser that hydrates the skin. Being a humectant and rich in fatty acids, it helps in locking in moisture and repairing the skin barrier, leaving the skin soft and supple.

2. Soothes sunburned skin

Sunburns are a common problem during the season, but hemp seed oil can help soothe the pain and inflammation associated with sunburned skin. Coupled with the oil’s moisturising properties that help in preventing peeling and flaking, the presence of gamma-linolenic acid (GLA) acts as a powerful anti-inflammatory and works to reduce redness and swelling of the skin. Further, the oil is efficacious in the treatment of various dermatological indications, such as psoriasis and eczema.

3. Helps to prevent breakouts

Perspiration during the summer months causes the skin to produce excess oil, leading to clogged pores and breakouts. This is especially true for people with oily and acne-prone skin. Using hemp seed oil is an excellent choice for people with this skin type, as it is non-comedogenic, meaning it won't clog pores. In addition, its antibacterial properties aid in preventing the growth of acne-causing bacteria.

4. Protects the skin from UV damage

Hemp seed oil contains antioxidants that can help to protect the skin from damage caused by UV radiation. While it should never be used as a substitute for sunscreen, using hemp seed oil as part of your summer skincare routine can help to provide an extra layer of protection against the sun's harmful rays.

5. Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Antioxidants like tocopherol, chlorophyll, carotenoids, and phytosterols in the oil help in repairing the damage caused by sun exposure, pollution, and smoke, factors that lead to dull-looking skin. Apart from this, hemp seed oil is also rich in vitamin E, which helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, giving the skin a more youthful appearance.

“The many benefits and versatility of hemp seed oil make it a potent ingredient for summer skin care. Unlike other oils, it is light and non-greasy, making it a great choice for all skin types. Many hemp-based inventions are now available in the market, from oils and serums to creams and moisturisers. Incorporating them into your daily skincare routine can help you solve your skin woes and ensure healthy, radiant skin all summer long,” concludes Dr. Harshad.