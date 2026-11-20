From skin cycling to carefully planned wash days, beauty routines are increasingly being organised around when to use a product, rather than how many products to use at once. Hair cycling follows that idea. It gives regular cleansing and conditioning their place in the routine, while setting aside a wash day for a more intensive treatment. There is no universal seven-day schedule. Your wash frequency depends on your scalp, hair texture and lifestyle. But if heat styling, colouring, or chemical treatments are part of your routine, it helps to know which steps belong in every wash and which ones to use weekly.
What are the steps in a 7-day hair care routine for hair growth?
Here is a simple way to build that calendar:
1. Every wash: Start with cleansing
Shampoo is the first step, removing oil and product build-up before you condition or treat your hair. Dove Peptide Bond Strength Shampoo, enriched with Protein Peptides and Dove’s Bio-Protein Care, gently cleanses hair and prepares it for the rest of the bond-repair routine. How often you wash may vary, but the order stays straightforward: cleanse first, then follow with the care your hair needs that day.
2. Most wash days: Follow with conditioner
On your regular wash days, follow shampoo with Dove Peptide Bond Strength Conditioner. Formulated with Protein Peptides, it helps care for damaged hair while leaving it feeling smoother, silkier and more manageable. This is the consistent part of the calendar: shampoo and conditioner form your usual wash-day pairing, even when you do not have time for a longer ritual.
3. Once a week: Swap your conditioner for a mask
Your weekly repair day is where the routine changes. After shampooing, replace the conditioner with the Dove 10-in-1 Peptide Bond Strength Hair Mask. Infused with a 12% Protein Peptide Complex, the mask is designed to care for extreme damage caused by heat, styling, colouring and chemical treatments. Its protein peptide beads melt into the hair on contact, and the treatment takes five minutes. It is a manageable way to give hair extra attention, even during a busy week.
4. After washing: Apply leave-in care before styling
Hair cycling does not end in the shower. After washing, apply Dove Peptide Bond Strength Leave-in Crème Serum to damp hair and let it sit for five minutes before combing or styling. With a 5% Protein Peptide Complex and Dove’s Bio-Protein Care technology, the lightweight crème serum is designed to care for damaged strands while leaving hair feeling smooth and silky. This adds a clear step to your post-wash routine before you reach for a brush or begin styling.
5. Finish with a quick refresh
Formulated with a 10% Peptide Complex and designed for everyday use, it offers a quick finishing step when you want to give your hair some additional care. On days between washes, you can also adjust your styling habits to suit how your hair feels. If it feels dry or difficult to manage, consider giving hot tools a break instead of repeating the same style from scratch.
6. Make the calendar work for your hair
Hair cycling is a framework, not a strict timetable. Wash when your scalp and routine call for it, keep conditioning consistent, and choose one wash day each week for the mask.
Your routine at a glance:
- Regular wash: Peptide bond strength shampoo → Peptide Bond Strength Conditioner
- Weekly treatment wash: Peptide bond strength shampoo → 10-in-1 peptide bond strength hair mask instead of conditioner
- After washing: Leave-in crème serum on damp hair; wait five minutes before combing or styling
- Final step: Bi-phasic serum spray for an everyday finish
Giving each product a clear role makes the routine easier to follow. The regular steps care for hair from wash to wash, while the weekly mask makes space for more focused repair.
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