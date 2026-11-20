From skin cycling to carefully planned wash days, beauty routines are increasingly being organised around when to use a product, rather than how many products to use at once. Hair cycling follows that idea. It gives regular cleansing and conditioning their place in the routine, while setting aside a wash day for a more intensive treatment. There is no universal seven-day schedule. Your wash frequency depends on your scalp, hair texture and lifestyle. But if heat styling, colouring, or chemical treatments are part of your routine, it helps to know which steps belong in every wash and which ones to use weekly.

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What are the steps in a weekly hair care routine? (Adobe Stock)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Here is a simple way to build that calendar:

1. Every wash: Start with cleansing

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Shampoo is the first step, removing oil and product build-up before you condition or treat your hair. Dove Peptide Bond Strength Shampoo, enriched with Protein Peptides and Dove’s Bio-Protein Care, gently cleanses hair and prepares it for the rest of the bond-repair routine. How often you wash may vary, but the order stays straightforward: cleanse first, then follow with the care your hair needs that day.

2. Most wash days: Follow with conditioner

On your regular wash days, follow shampoo with Dove Peptide Bond Strength Conditioner. Formulated with Protein Peptides, it helps care for damaged hair while leaving it feeling smoother, silkier and more manageable. This is the consistent part of the calendar: shampoo and conditioner form your usual wash-day pairing, even when you do not have time for a longer ritual.

3. Once a week: Swap your conditioner for a mask

Your weekly repair day is where the routine changes. After shampooing, replace the conditioner with the Dove 10-in-1 Peptide Bond Strength Hair Mask. Infused with a 12% Protein Peptide Complex, the mask is designed to care for extreme damage caused by heat, styling, colouring and chemical treatments. Its protein peptide beads melt into the hair on contact, and the treatment takes five minutes. It is a manageable way to give hair extra attention, even during a busy week.

4. After washing: Apply leave-in care before styling

Hair cycling does not end in the shower. After washing, apply Dove Peptide Bond Strength Leave-in Crème Serum to damp hair and let it sit for five minutes before combing or styling. With a 5% Protein Peptide Complex and Dove’s Bio-Protein Care technology, the lightweight crème serum is designed to care for damaged strands while leaving hair feeling smooth and silky. This adds a clear step to your post-wash routine before you reach for a brush or begin styling.

5. Finish with a quick refresh

Formulated with a 10% Peptide Complex and designed for everyday use, it offers a quick finishing step when you want to give your hair some additional care. On days between washes, you can also adjust your styling habits to suit how your hair feels. If it feels dry or difficult to manage, consider giving hot tools a break instead of repeating the same style from scratch.

6. Make the calendar work for your hair

Hair cycling is a framework, not a strict timetable. Wash when your scalp and routine call for it, keep conditioning consistent, and choose one wash day each week for the mask.

Your routine at a glance:

Regular wash: Peptide bond strength shampoo → Peptide Bond Strength Conditioner

Weekly treatment wash: Peptide bond strength shampoo → 10-in-1 peptide bond strength hair mask instead of conditioner

After washing: Leave-in crème serum on damp hair; wait five minutes before combing or styling

Final step: Bi-phasic serum spray for an everyday finish

Giving each product a clear role makes the routine easier to follow. The regular steps care for hair from wash to wash, while the weekly mask makes space for more focused repair.

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