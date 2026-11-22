Bringing a premature baby home after weeks or months in the NICU is a moment of joy. Here, the expert explains how parents can support their baby's growth, feeding, development and health during the crucial first year. Bringing a premature baby home from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is one of the most emotional moments for parents. After weeks of monitoring, medical support and uncertainty, holding the baby at home will give parents relief and even happiness.

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However, the parents should understand that it also comes with new responsibilities and concerns. "Parents will have many questions, such as whether the baby is feeding enough, gaining weight, sleeping well, or reaching developmental milestones on time. Premature babies, particularly those born before 37 weeks of pregnancy, will need extra attention and care after being discharged from the hospital," Dr Akshay Mehta, Senior Consultant - Neonatology & Paediatrics at Motherhood Hospitals, Greater Noida, tells Health Shots. Did you know? The first year requires regular monitoring, patience and support from an expert.

This is what parents should keep in mind

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So, premature babies may not follow the same growth and developmental timeline as full-term babies. The doctor will use corrected age, calculated by subtracting the number of weeks the baby was born early from their actual age. For example, a baby born eight weeks early and now four months old will have a corrected age of two months. This will help parents and doctors assess developmental progress more accurately. Weight gain, head circumference, length and feeding patterns should also be monitored during regular paediatric visits.

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Feeding and nutrition need special attention, as, in some cases, the premature baby’s sucking, swallowing, and coordination may still be developing. Based on the baby's needs, the doctor can recommend breast milk, fortified breast milk, or even specialised preterm formula. Parents should follow the feeding schedule recommended by their paediatrician. Watch for signs such as poor feeding, frequent vomiting, reduced urine output, or inadequate weight gain. Breast milk benefits the baby, providing critical nutrients and protective antibodies that support immunity and development.

Premature babies tend to have an immature immune system, making them more prone to infections. Parents should maintain hand hygiene, limit unnecessary visitors, and avoid exposing the baby to people with a cough, cold, or fever. A fever, breathing difficulty, unusual sleepiness, poor feeding or a change in skin colour should never be ignored.

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{{^usCountry}} During the first year, premature babies may take longer to achieve milestones such as holding their head up, rolling over, sitting or responding to sounds. Parents should avoid comparing their baby's progress with that of other children. Regular developmental assessments will help identify delays early and determine whether physiotherapy, occupational therapy, or other early interventions are needed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the first year, premature babies may take longer to achieve milestones such as holding their head up, rolling over, sitting or responding to sounds. Parents should avoid comparing their baby's progress with that of other children. Regular developmental assessments will help identify delays early and determine whether physiotherapy, occupational therapy, or other early interventions are needed. {{/usCountry}}

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The NICU journey can be stressful, and adjusting to life at home may bring anxiety and uncertainty. However, parents know that asking questions, seeking support and following a structured medical care plan can make this transition easier.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)