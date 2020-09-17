e-paper
Lakme Fashion Week 2020 goes digital this October due to coronavirus pandemic

Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) on Thursday announced that the fashion showcase is going digital and season fluid for its 2020 edition this October. The virtual event will be live from October 21 to 25 on a high-tech virtual platform specially created for LFW.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Sep 17, 2020 20:23 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Mumbai
Tara Sutaria at Lakme Fashion Week 2019.
Tara Sutaria at Lakme Fashion Week 2019.(Instagram)
         

Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) on Thursday announced that the fashion showcase is going digital and season fluid for its 2020 edition this October. The virtual event will be live from October 21 to 25 on a high-tech virtual platform specially created for LFW. The interactive virtual venue aims to host “state of the art curated shows” with top technology, e-commerce, engaging digital content and cyber networking. “With the first-ever digital edition, Lakme Fashion Week will be reinvented to continue to enable the business of fashion, create new experiences for audiences and put the spotlight back on the future of fashion,” Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations at Lakme said in a statement. As a response towards the pandemic, which has impacted the fashion industry, LFW plans to support designers and artisans through a Virtual Showroom, connecting buyers and consumers and generating demand for the industry’s growth.

Jaspreet Chandok, Head – Lifestyle Businesses at IMG Reliance said the fashion industry today needs a “conscious new direction” to sustain in the COVID-19 world. “We hope to create this space for the industry to thrive and flourish. With a digital platform, we will bridge gaps between national and international audiences and buyers while continuing to support and nurture the design community,” the statement further read.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

‘Desist from regulating electronic media’: Centre urges Supreme Court
Harsimrat Kaur Badal will quit Modi govt , SAD chief says in Lok Sabha
‘It may be a long winter’: Singapore envoy amid India-China tension at LAC
Union home minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS in Delhi after five days
Vaccine-maker Moderna releases Covid-19 trial plan
Safety first, cautions WHO as 172 nations join Covax programme
Wuhan next-of-kin accuse China of blocking Covid lawsuits
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
