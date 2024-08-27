Pain of losing a pet: 5 ways to remember them fondly

A pet walks into our lives and our homes with their tiny paws and their awestruck eyes, and soon becomes the largest part of our lives. They live with us, listen to us, cuddle with us, play with us and make us laugh with their comic antics. Without exchanging a word, they conquer the largest part of our hearts. But sadly, their lives are a lot shorter than ours. When a pet passes away and crosses the rainbow bridge, it leaves their human with the most unimaginable sadness and pain. (Unsplash)

Be it having a pet dog, or a cat, or a bird, losing them makes us feel the most sadness and loneliness. However, with time, we learn to accept it and keep the happy memories of them alive. Here are five ways to remember a pet fondly.

When we lose a pet, it is important to share the news with our loved ones, and to people who know the pain of losing a pet. Sometimes when two pet parents who have lost their pets sit and talk, they can share the sadness and be each other’s confidante.

Create photo albums of the pet:

Frame pictures of your pet.(Unsplash)

No matter how painful their passing away is, it is important that we cherish the happy moments that we spent with them. After all, no pet wants to see us sad. We can create a photo album with the happiest memories that we have of them. We can have their pictures framed on the walls to remind us that they had a good life with us.

Dedicate a space in the house for them:

Decorate their favourite corner to remember them.(Unsplash)

Every pet has a favourite corner of the house. Be it the balcony from where they can see the sky, or their own cozy corner in the living room to have a quick nap, or a place in the yard where they can lie on the grass. When they pass away, we can decorate their favourite corner to remember them. We can place their picture or their collar in that corner.

Plant a tree:

Plant a sapling.

To remember them fondly, we should keep life blooming in their name. We can plant a tree in their name in the yard. Every time the tree has flowers or fruits, it will remind us of the joy and happiness that our pets gave us.

Donate to charity:

Donate to charity.(HT Photo)

There’s no better way of remembering a pet than donating in their name to a charity of stray animals. That way, we can help other animals have a better life.