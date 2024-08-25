International Dog Day 2024: Essential tips to ensure your furry friend gets complete and balanced nutrition

International Dog Day is celebrated every year on August 26 to celebrate our canine friends and raise awareness about their needs. Nutrition plays a critical role in supporting immune function, combating infections, and managing autoimmune conditions in both humans and animals. The balance of nutrients—whether in deficit or excess—can significantly influence different components of the immune system. The intake of specific nutrients can either boost or weaken immune responses, depending on their type and the amount consumed. As a dog owner, it's essential to provide your furry companion with a well-balanced diet rich in the necessary nutrients and energy. (Also read: From growling to lunging: 6 warning signs your dog displays before biting ) On International Dog Day 2024, let's celebrate by focusing on your furry friend's health. (Unsplash)

Dr Umesh Kallahali, Small Animal Consultant, Mars Petcare, shared with HT Lifestyle some important tips to ensure your dog's meals are both complete and nutritious.

Proteins

Proteins are a vital component of a dog's diet, serving as the building blocks for muscle growth, tissue repair, and overall health. They are also crucial in enzyme and hormone production, which are key to metabolic processes. Ensuring your dog's diet includes sufficient, high-quality proteins from sources like meat, poultry, fish, and eggs will help meet their essential amino acid needs, supporting their overall well-being.

Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates provide the energy dogs need for daily activities. Including complex carbohydrates in their diet ensures a steady energy supply throughout the day, helping maintain your dog's stamina and avoid fluctuations in blood sugar levels. Healthy carbohydrate sources for dogs include rice, potatoes, sweet potatoes, apples, and bananas.

Vitamins & Minerals

Vitamins and minerals are integral to regulating various bodily functions in dogs. A balanced diet should include a range of vitamins, such as A, D, E, K, B1, B2, and choline, to enhance their natural defences. Additionally, minerals like calcium and phosphorus are essential for maintaining strong bones and teeth, while zinc, iron, and selenium support overall health, including skin and coat condition. Foods rich in vitamins A, C, and K, such as blueberries, apples, broccoli, and spinach, can be beneficial additions to your dog's diet.

Omega-6 Fatty Acids

Omega-6 and Omega-3 fatty acids are crucial for maintaining a dog's overall health. These fats support various bodily functions, including skin and coat health, brain function, and immune system strength. Incorporating these essential fatty acids, found in ingredients like fish oil, flaxseed, corn oil, and sunflower oil, into your dog's diet can promote their well-being and vitality.

Package dog food offers a convenient way to ensure your pet receives balanced nutrition. These products are designed to provide all the essential nutrients, making them a reliable option for pet owners. By choosing high-quality packaged dog food, you can consistently offer your furry friend a complete and nutritious diet, meal after meal.