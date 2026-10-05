Chef Kunal Kapur shares recipe for healthy millet cutlets: See step-by-step preparation

When you are trying to eat healthy, snacks are not always your best friends. However, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur’s millet cutlet recipe is likely to change that. Made from barnyard millets using very little oil, the dish takes just 45 minutes to prepare, with the quantities of ingredients listed below being sufficient for four. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
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Ingredients for millet cutlets
- Oil – 1 tbsp
- Asafoetida (hing) – ½ tsp
- Cumin seeds – 1 tsp
- Black pepper crushed – ½ tsp
- Curry leaves – a sprig
- Green chilli, chopped – 2
- Ginger, chopped – 2 tsp
- Water – 4 cups
- Salt – to taste
- Roasted peanuts – ¼ cup
- Cashewnut, broken – ¼ cup
- Carrots, grated – ½ cup
- French beans, chopped – ¼ cup
- Corn, boiled – ⅓ cup
- Green peas – ⅓ cup
- Turmeric – ½ tsp
- Chilli flakes – 1 tsp
- Barnyard millet – 200 gm/ 1 cup
- Coriander leaves, chopped – handful
- Ghee – 2 tbsp
Method of preparation
- For healthy millet cutlets, in a deep pan, temper heeng, jeera, crushed black pepper, curry leaves, chopped green chillies, and chopped ginger in one tablespoon of oil. Add water along with salt, and let it come to a boil.
- Add roasted peanuts, broken cashew nuts, grated carrot, peas, chopped beans, corn, turmeric powder, and chilli flakes (optional).
- After it boils, gradually add samak rice while stirring to prevent any lumps. Cook until it reaches a dough-like consistency, then transfer it to a plate to cool.
- Once it’s at room temperature, add freshly chopped coriander and mix it with your hands. Shape it into equal-sized patties. Heat some ghee or oil in a pan and sear the cutlets on both sides until golden brown. Serve hot!
More about Kunal Kapur
Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.{{/usCountry}}
Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.{{/usCountry}}
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