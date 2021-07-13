Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's saucy, loaded chicken burger gives American food a twist

Burgers are essentially fancier sandwiches, a thick piece of meat encased between crispy lettuce, onion, tomato, and other veggies, doused in sauces, cheese and secured within two pieces of bread, and usually burgers bun are used for burgers.

This recipe for a saucy chicken burger by celebrated chef Sanjeev Kapoor is perfect for those who love their burgers but always feel they lack flavour and moisture

Ingredients for Saucy Chicken Burger Recipe

Burger buns 4

English mustard paste 4 teaspoons

Iceberg lettuce a few

Cheese 4 slices

Tomato roundels 12

Fried potato wedges 8

Tomato ketchup to serve

French fries to serve

Chicken patty

Chicken mince 2 cups

Onion , finely chopped 1 medium

Celery , finely chopped 1 inch stick

Garlic , chopped 1 tablespoon

Fresh rosemary 1 teaspoon

Dried mixed herbs 1 1/2 teaspoons

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

Egg 1

Oil for shallow frying

Sauce

Butter 2 tablespoons

Garlic , chopped 1 tablespoon

Celery , sliced 1 inch

Carrot , chopped 1 tablespoon

Onion , finely chopped 1 small

Refined flour (maida) 2 tablespoons

Chicken stock 2 cups

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

Worcestershire sauce 2 tablespoons

Fresh parsley , chopped 1 tablespoon

Method

Step 1

To prepare chicken patties, take chicken mince in a bowl, add onion, celery, garlic, fresh rosemary, dried mixed herbs, salt and crushed peppercorns. Break the egg into the bowl and mix well.

Step 2

Divide the chicken mixture into 8 equal portions, shape them into patties and place on a plate.

Step 3

To prepare sauce, heat butter in a non-stick pan, add garlic and sauté for 30 seconds. Add celery, carrot and onion, mix and sauté for 1-2 minutes.

Step 4

Add flour, mix well and sauté for 1-2 minutes or till golden brown. Add chicken stock, whisk and cook till the mixture is smooth and slightly thick.

Step 5

Add salt and crushed peppercorns and whisk. Add Worcestershire sauce, whisk and cook for 1 minute. Add parsley and mix well. Transfer into a bowl.

Step 6

Heat sufficient oil in another non-stick pan, place the chicken patties in it and shallow-fry, turning sides, till evenly cooked and golden brown on both sides. Drain on absorbent paper.

Step 7

Halve the burger buns horizontally and toast them on the cut side in the same non-stick pan till golden brown.

Step 8

To prepare each burger, apply 1 teaspoon English mustard paste on the toasted side of the base half, place 2-3 iceberg lettuce leaves, one chicken patty, 1 cheese slice, 3 tomato roundels, another chicken patty, 2 potato wedges one on top of the other on the base half of the bun. Drizzle some sauce, cover with the top half of the bun, with toasted side downwards, and secure with a satay stick.

Step 9

Place them on individual serving plates and serve hot with tomato ketchup and French fries.

