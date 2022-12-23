Christmas 2022: 3 easy to make last minute delicious desserts recipes

The Christmas season is here, bringing with it delicious sweets, opulent decorations, and lovely attire. Spending time with the people you love and all the delicious food and pastries around Christmas are the best part! You should never show up to a Christmas party or get-together empty-handed. Christmas sweets should include all of your favourite seasonal flavours and ingredients, such as peppermint and gingerbread. However, if you were preoccupied with Christmas decorating and forgot to prepare your dessert, we are here to save the day with a list of simple, quick, and delectable Christmas desserts. (Also read: Christmas eve: 3 mouth-watering snacks to make the festival special )

Chocolate walnut crunchies

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Chocolate walnut crunchies(pinterest)

Ingredients:

2½ cups chopped dark chocolate

1½ cups chopped California walnuts

1 cup fresh cream

California walnut kernels for topping

Method:

1. Line a tray with a silicon mat and refrigerate it.

2. To prepare ganache, heat cream in a deep non-stick pan.

3. Melt 1 cup of dark chocolate in the microwave for 1 minute. Remove from heat and mix till chocolate melts. Keep it warm.

4. Add remaining dark chocolate to hot cream and mix till chocolate melts. Switch off the heat.

5. Add California walnuts to the ganache and mix well. Transfer to a glass baking dish and cool. Refrigerate till set.

6. Divide the set walnut ganache mixture into equal portions and shape it into balls. Dip each ball in melted dark chocolate and place it over the cold-lined tray.

7. Place 1-2 California walnut kernels on top of each ball and refrigerate to set. Serve with chocolate chips.

2. Purple yam pudding

(Recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar)

Purple yam pudding(pinterest)

Ingredients:

¼ cup Coconut milk

1 cup Purple yam, boiled and mashed

¼ cup Sugar

2 tsp Condensed milk

3 tbsp Cream cheese

For serving

2 tsp Cream cheese

¼ cup Biscuit crumbs

1 kiwi, for garnish

1 Plum, for garnish

A few mint sprigs, for garnish

Method:

1. Heat a pan and add coconut milk to it.

2. Add mashed yam in it and mix well. Cook for 3-4 minutes and add sugar to it. Mix well.

3. Add condensed milk to the pan and combine everything together.

4. Turn off the flame and lastly add in cream cheese. Mix well. Let the pudding cool down.

5. For assembling, take a ramekin mould and add in the cream cheese first.

6. Then top it up with the prepared yam pudding..

7. Sprinkle biscuit crumbs on top of the pudding and garnish it with kiwi and plum fruit slices.

8. Lastly garnish with a sprig of mint and serve.

3. Christmas pudding

(Recipe by Chef Ajay Chopra)

Christmas pudding (Shutterstock)

Ingredients:

1 bowl soaked Dry Fruits

80-100 gm Butter

1/2cup Brown Sugar

1/2cup Maida

1 cup Bread Crumbs

1 tsp Nutmeg Powder

2 tsp mixed Spice powder (Cinnamon-cardamom-clove)

2 Eggs

1 cup all-purpose Flour

1 tbsp Orange Juice

To garnish:

Custard Sauce

Cherries

Icing Sugar

Method:

1. First take a bowl. Add the butter and brown sugar and whisk both well till the butter is soft and fluffy in texture.

2. Now add all the dry ingredients to this butter. Mix everything well for some time.

3. Once everything is combined now put one egg and whisk well. Again put another egg and whisk it well in the batter.

4. After that once the batter is well mixed and completely done, add the soaked dry fruits into this batter. Again mix and then add all-purpose flour and combine everything well. If you find the batter to be thick then you can add a little bit of Orange Juice.

5. Now once the batter is ready put this in a cake tin. Wrap the tin with the help of a foil paper.

6. Now take a pressure cooker and add some water. Put the tin into it and cover the lid. Cook it till 8-10 whistles.

7. Once it is done, take the pudding out and let it cool for a while. Cut into your desired pieces and top them with some custard sauce, and cherries and enjoy.

8. Relish this awesome dish with your loved ones this Christmas..

