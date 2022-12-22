Christmas eve: 3 mouth-watering snacks to make the festival special

Christmas season is here, to embrace the delectable treats, elegant decorations, and pretty clothes. For some, hosting Christmas parties aren’t just a one-night affair. It can include a variety of activities, such as Christmas cookie exchanges, get-togethers with friends for cocktails, nights out with your favourite holiday movies, and, of course, the large Christmas dinner with all of your loved ones. However, there is one must for every party, regardless of how you choose to spend the Christmas season: a buffet of delectable delicacies (both sweet and savoury). This is when these cheery Christmas nibbles come in help. All you need to make any holiday gathering into a joyous Christmas party is some delicious snacks. Check out some lip-smacking snacks to make the festival special. (Also read: Goan Bath Cake to bring in the Christmas cheer: Recipe inside )

Orange walnut muffin

(Recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar)

Orange walnut muffin(Unsplash)

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Servings: 10 muffins

Ingredients:

2 Cups Refined Flour

¾ Cup Sugar

½ tsp Baking Soda

1 tsp Baking Powder

½ tsp Salt

½ Cup Vegetable Oil

1 Cup Orange Juice

2 tbsp Orange Zest

4 tbsp Walnuts, chopped

3 tbsp Wheat Flakes, powdered

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.

2. In a bowl put the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, walnuts and wheat flakes powder. Mix it all until well combined.

3. Now pour in the orange juice and orange zest. Prepare the muffin moulds.

4. Mix the oil and juice with the dry ingredients and pour them into the moulds.

5. Bake for about 20 minutes or until coloured.

2. Baked spinach and almond parcels

(Recipe by Chef Ajay Chopra)

Baked spinach and almond parcels(Chef Ajay Chopra)

Serves: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

Cooked Chopped Spinach – 400 g

Almond flakes – 100 g

Mascarpone cheese – 200 g

Salt – 15 g

Pepper – 10 g

Spring roll sheets Pastry – 12 no.

Oil – 200 ml

Chilli powder – 20 g

Method:

1. In a bowl take cooked spinach which has no water content, add chopped almond flakes and seasoning in it.

2. Add mascarpone cheese to it and mix it. Line the spring roll sheets with oil and chilli powder and make 4 layers repeating the layering

3. Cut the layered sheets into half triangles and line the spinach mixture in it.

4. Close the triangle parcels with the help of slurry made with Maida and water.

5. Brush the parcels with oil and bake it at 180 degrees for 8-10 minutes, in a preheated oven. Serve hot.

3. Paneer popcorn

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Paneer popcorn(pinterest)

Prep time: 16-20 minutes

Cook time: 6-10 minutes

Serve: 4

Ingredients:

Cottage cheese (paneer) cut into 1/2 inch cubes 50 grams

Dried breadcrumbs 1 cup

Salt to taste

Red chilli powder 1 pinch

Refined flour 1/2 cup

Red chilli flakes 1 pinch

Dried oregano in a large pi

Ginger-garlic paste 1 teaspoon

Oil to deep fry

Chaat masla to sprinkle

Method:

1. Take breadcrumbs on a plate add salt and red chilli powder and mix well.

2. Take refined flour in a bowl add red chilli flakes, salt, oregano and ginger-garlic paste and sufficient water and mix well to make a slightly thick batter.

3. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai.

4. Dip each cube of cottage cheese in this batter and roll in the breadcrumbs mixture. Dip the cubes back in the same batter and roll again in the breadcrumbs mixture to double-coat the cheese cubes.

5. Slide the cottage cheese cubes into hot oil and deep-fry till golden and crisp. Drain on absorbent paper. Sprinkle chaat masala and mix well.

6. Transfer into a serving bowl and serve hot.

