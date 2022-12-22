Christmas 2022: From Deepika to Kiara, celeb-inspired trendy outfit ideas for Christmas party

Christmas 2022: Christmas is just around the corner and we are eager to begin the celebrations. Everything about December is breathtaking and spectacular, with the rapid shift in the weather and the increasing camaraderie. The cherry on top is the excitement of the New Year itself! The joyous month of the New Year and Christmas is filled with delicious delicacies, elegant decorations, lovely attire, and joyful vibes everywhere. Dressing up for Christmas in warm and fashionable red outfits is something we all love. However, if you are still confused about your Christmas attire, don't worry, we are here to rescue you. When it comes to fashion and style, no one can do it better than our Bollywood queens. Here are some red-hot looks from our fav Bollywood divas to inspire your Christmas outfits. (Also read: 5 footwear styles to celebrate the holiday spirit this Christmas and New Year )

Kiara Advani's red co-ord set

Kiara Advani is a true fashionista who can pull off any look. While co-ord sets are among the season's hottest fashions. In a red-coordinated ensemble, Kiara is offering fashion advice to everyone. Her ensemble is the ultimate Christmas attire since it perfectly combines sexiness and elegance. She is wearing a bustier crop top and a high-rise skirt that accentuate her physique. Bronze bangles and earrings completed Kiara Advani's outfit as accessories. With this attire, you'll definitely steal the show.

2. Huma Qureshi's red formal attire

Huma's red formal outfit serves as the ideal Christmas dress inspiration for you if you are not a fan of fancy attire and prefer a sleek and refined look. Whether it's a casual gathering or a formal function, pantsuits look great on any occasion. In addition to being fashionable, it will also keep you warm. She looks great with a full-sleeved crimson jacket with a wide horizontal white stripe at the bust and straight-fit ankle leggings. For the best appearance, pair it with stud earrings and minimal makeup.

3. Sara's red bodycon dress

Sara is a diva and she is slaying fashion goals in her little red dress with white frills. If you wish to grab all the attention at the Christmas party then take cues from Sara and choose a red hot bodycon thigh-high slit little dress. Pair it up with a matching red jacket for the glam look and you will be ready to rock the Christmas party.

4. Rakul Preet's red off-shoulder dress

Among all the divas, Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most fashionable. The actress always dresses well, whether it's in a gorgeous gown, party attire, or just something that's too ethnic. Her red corset-style dress is stunning and a must-have for your Christmas wardrobe. It has an off-the-shoulder design, full sleeves, and a fitting nature. To get the glam look, wear it with pointed shoes and diamond drop earrings.

5. Deepika Padukone's red power pantsuit

Talking about fashion and style and not mentioning Deepika Padukone is not fair. The queen of Bollywood looks amazing no matter what she wears. If you are tired of wearing dresses and gowns and want to try something different, her vibrant red power suit that exudes boss-woman energy is the ideal outfit inspiration. Her quirky bralette, which had a crisscross neckline, was polished off with a layer of preppy flair thanks to the oversized blazer's design. The stylish flared pants that provide the appearance of length perfectly match her outfit.

6. Ananya's red mini halter-neck dress

If you're craving a hot girl vibe, then Ananya is here to give you some fashion inspo. Her crimson dress, which has numerous tiered folds, a bodycon fit, and a halter neck, is the epitome of the sexy girl. With the waterfall and black zipper accent at the waist, this red dress stands out from the crowd and adds an asymmetrical hem as an additional element. Take a cue from Ananya and give your Christmas attire a seductive makeover.

7. Malaika's red thigh-high slit gown

Malaika looks festively decked out in a stunning crimson gown with a thigh-high slit. The dress has a round neckline, long sleeves with elaborate gold buttoned cuffs, a cut-out on the front revealing Malaika's midriff and décolletage, a floor-length skirt, and a provocative high slit on the side that reveals her leg. Her outfit serves as the ideal inspiration for Christmas and holiday season parties.

