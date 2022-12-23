From sequins to plaids: Timeless fashion must-haves for your Christmas party

The joyous spirit is omnipresent throughout the festive month of the New Year and Christmas, which is filled with delectable delicacies, stylish décor, chic attire, and festive vibes. We all enjoy dressing up for Christmas in fashionable outfits and gorgeous makeup. After all, we all want to look perfect as we enjoy the celebrations with friends and family. Apart from several other heartwarming emotions that this holiday season channels, it also marks the beginning of a string of parties. Look your best for each of these events by stocking your wardrobe with some timeless fashion pieces that will make you stand out at your Christmas parties. (Also read: Christmas 2022: From Deepika to Kiara, celeb-inspired trendy outfit ideas for Christmas party )

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Isha Borah, Fashion Expert and Internationally Acclaimed Assamese Fashion Content Creator, suggested some timeless fashion pieces that you must have in your Christmas wardrobe.

1. Paint the town red and green

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wearing green and red outfits, the hottest colours of the season(Instagram)

Red and green are the colours that are popularly associated with Christmas. Office Christmas parties, house parties, and more, chances are you will be asked to wear something in red or green. So, if you have a host of parties to attend, make sure that you have at least a coat or a dress in these colours. Apart from red and green, the colour black is also associated with Christmas. In case you do not wish to don only one single colour you can mix and match clothes that have these colours. You can also keep it subtle and yet chic by mixing and matching these classic Christmas colours with any other neutral colour.

2. Plaids

Plaided dresses are timeless and also associated with cozy and warm Christmas looks.(Instagram )

Plaided shirts, pants, and skirts are classics that can be worn all year long. But, they are also associated with cozy and warm Christmas looks. Plaided shirts, skirts or pants are usually available in colour combinations such as white and red, black and red, and green and black. You can purchase one of these pieces of clothing and team them up with tops and pants in colours like white and black. For example, if you are wearing a plaided pair of pants, you can combine it with a black turtleneck or a sweater. You can opt to wear heels or shoes depending on the fit of your pants. If you are planning to wear a plaided skirt in colours such as black and red, then team it up with a black top or sweater and complete the look by wearing a pair of stockings and boots.

3. Sequins

Everyone loves glitter and shimmer. They are classic and can hardly go wrong.(Instagram )

Sequins are back and for all the fashionably right reasons. They are classic and can hardly go wrong. If you wish to get a glamorous look, do not forget to include a skirt, dress, or a pair of pants that have all the shimmer and sequins. You can opt for colours such as golden, black, silver, red, and bottle green to look super stylish. If you are opting for a dress, you can complete the look by wearing a pair of stilettos or peep-toes.

4. Scarves and beanies

If you want to look festive effortlessly, then simply accessorise your outfit by wearing a Christmas-themed scarf or a beanie.(Instagram/@balanvidya)

Red scarves and woollen beanies are classic Christmas accessories. If you want to look festive effortlessly, then simply accessorise your outfit by wearing a Christmas-themed scarf or a beanie. These accessories are must-have accessories for Christmas as you can quickly don them and look festive-ready instantly. They are also easy to pair with both Indian and Western outfits. For example, if you are not into dresses or skirts, and you have to attend your Christmas party, simply wear a red scarf or dupatta with your kurta. You can also style the scarf and dupatta in different ways.

