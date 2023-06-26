Eid-ul-Adha 2023: 5 healthy dessert recipes to indulge without guilt

Eid ul-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid or Bakrid, is a significant religious festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide. It holds immense importance and involves various rituals and acts of devotion. Observed on the tenth day of the twelfth month, Dhu-al-Hijjah, as per the Islamic lunar calendar, the festival is marked by the sighting of the crescent moon. Eid ul-Adha is a time of celebration and feasting, and no celebration is complete without delicious desserts. However, if you're looking for healthier alternatives to satisfy your sweet tooth without compromising on taste or nutrition, we've got you covered. Eid ul-Adha is a time of celebration and feasting, and no celebration is complete without delicious desserts.(Pinterest)

Here are some mouthwatering dessert recipes that are not only guilt-free but also bursting with flavours and wholesome ingredients. From fruity delights to decadent treats, these recipes will ensure that you can enjoy the festive season while still staying on track with your health goals. Get ready to indulge in delightful desserts without any regrets this Eid ul-Adha. (Also read: Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Healthy eating tips for a balanced Bakrid feast )

Healthy Dessert Recipes for Eid ul Adha

1. Sheer Khurma

(Recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar)

Sheer Khurma(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

½ cup water

1 tin condensed milk

1 litre full fat milk

7-8 dates, seedless and chopped

3-4 green cardamoms, crushed

½ cup sugar

¼ cup ghee

2 tbsp chironji

¼ cup golden raisins

7-8 pistachios, sliced

8-10 almonds, sliced

8-10 cashews, chopped

1 cup whole wheat vermicelli (seviyan), crushed

¼ cup dessicated coconut

Chopped nuts, for garnish

Saffron, for garnish

Method:

1. Add water in a pressure cooker and immerse a tin of condensed milk in it.

2. Cover and cook for 2 whistles on medium flame.

3. Meanwhile, heat milk in a deep-bottomed heavy kadhai. Add dates and cook till it begins to change its color and reduces.

4. Add in crushed cardamom pods, allow to cook on simmer for 3-4 minutes and add in sugar, stir until the sugar begins to melt in.

5. Add the cooked condensed milk, mix well and cook till the milk begins to thicken.

6. Heat 2 tbsp ghee in another pan, add in chironji and roast till fragrant.

7. Add in raisins, pistachios, almonds and cashews. Roast till they begin to turn slightly brown.

8. Add in the seviyan and begin to roast till they turn brown.

9. Add in dessicated coconut and roast till fragrant.

10. Add in the seviyan and dry fruit mixture to the milk, mix well and cook till it comes to boil and thickens.

11. Garnish with dry fruits and saffron, serve hot.

2. Low fat seviyan kheer

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Low fat seviyan kheer recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1/2 cup whole wheat vermicelli (seviyan)

3 cups low fat milk , 99.7% fat free

1 tbsp sugar

1/4 tsp cardamom (elaichi) powder

a few saffron (kesar) strands

3 tbsp finely chopped raisins (kismis)

Method:

1. Heat a broad non-stick pan, add the vermicelli, dry roast on a medium flame for 3 minutes or till it turns light brown in colour. Keep aside.

2. Heat the milk and sugar in a deep non-stick pan, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 10 minutes ,while stirring occasionally, while scrapping the sides of the pan.

3. Add the roasted sevaiiyan and raisins, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 5 minutes, while stirring occasionally.

4. Add the cardamom powder and saffron and mix well. Serve warm.

3. Date and almond cake

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Date and almond cake recipe(Unsplash)

Ingredients:

1 cup chopped dates (khajur)

1/4 cup almonds (badam)

1 cup whole wheat flour (gehun ka atta)

1 cup quick cooking rolled oats

1/2 tsp cinnamon (dalchini) powder

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp cardamom (elaichi) powder

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 cup soft butter

1/2 tsp vanilla essence

1/2 cup almonds (badam) milk

1/4 cup almond (badam) slivers

Method:

1. To make eggless date and almond cake, combine the dates and ¼ cup of water in a small mixer jar and blend till smooth. Keep aside.

2. Put the almonds in a small mixer jar and blend till smooth. Keep aside.

3. Combine the whole wheat flour, oats, almond powder, cinnamon powder, baking powder, cardamom powder and salt and mix well. Keep aside.

4. Put the butter in a deep bowl and using an electric beater, beat for 2 minutes.

5. Add the dates puree and vanilla essence and beat again for 1 minute.

6. Add the dry ingredients and almond milk and mix it well using a spatula.

7. Transfer the mixture into a baking tray of 225 mm. X 125 mm. (9” x 5”) and tap it lightly.

8. Sprinkle the almond slivers and press it lightly using your hands.

9. Bake in a pre-heated oven at 180°c (360°f) for 25 minutes.

10. Cool the date and almond cake with eggs slightly and demould the cake.

11. Cut the eggless date and almond cake into 18 equal pieces and store in an air-tight container. Use as required.

4. Oats Apple Phirni

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Oats Apple Phirni(Tarla Dalal)

Ingredients:

3/4 cup coarsely powdered quick cooking rolled oats

3/4 cup grated apple (unpeeled)

3 cups low-fat milk , 99.7% fat-free

2 tsp sugar substitute

Method:

1. Heat the milk in a deep non-stick pan and bring it to a boil.

2. Add the oats, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 2 minutes, while stirring continuously.

3. Remove from the flame, add the sugar substitute, mix well and keep aside to cool slightly.

4. Add the apple, mix well and refrigerate it for at least 30 minutes.

5. Serve chilled.

5. Ragi Kheer

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Ragi kheer recipe(istockphoto)

Ingredients:

2 tbsps finger millet (ragi)

4 cups milk

½ cup sugar

¼ tsp green cardamom powder

2 tbsps chopped mixed nuts + for garnish

Dried rose petals for garnish

Method:

1. Take ragi in a bowl, add water and wash it once, add ½ cup water and let it soak for 6-8 hours.

2. Drain the ragi and put into a blender jar and blend to a coarse paste.

3. Bring milk to a boil in a deep pan.

4. Add the blended paste, mix and cook for 16-20 minutes or till the ragi is cooked completely. Stirring the mixture occasionally.

5. Add sugar, mix and cook till the sugar melts. Add green cardamom powder and mixed nuts and mix well. Cook for 1-2 mins.

6. Serve hot garnished with mixed nuts and dried rose petals.

