Eid-ul-Adha 2023 moon sighting LIVE: India, Pakistan, others to mark Bakrid on this date if Dhul Hijjah crescent sighted

Jun 19, 2023 04:48 PM IST
The sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent moon in India, Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand and other countries, is crucial for determining the start of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah, which is the twelfth and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar and holds great significance for Muslims worldwide, as it is the month in which the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca takes place and marks Eid ul-Adha (also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami or the Feast of Sacrifice) on the tenth day of the month. The sighting of the moon to determine the beginning of Dhul Hijjah follows the traditional Islamic practice of relying on the physical sighting of the crescent moon to establish the start of a new month as Islamic months are based on the lunar cycle, which is approximately 29 or 30 days long.

In India, as in other countries, moon sighting committees or religious authorities are responsible for confirming the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah moon and these committees comprise of knowledgeable individuals who are tasked with observing the moon's visibility after sunset on the 29th day of the preceding month, which is the month of Dhu al-Qidah. The committee members or religious scholars physically look for the new crescent moon in the sky shortly after sunset. 

If they are able to sight the moon with the naked eye, it confirms the beginning of the month of Dhul Hijjah and the announcement of the moon sighting is then made or the start of Dhul Hijjah and the date of Eid-ul-Adha are declared. It is important to note that the moon sighting can vary from region to region, depending on various factors such as weather conditions, atmospheric visibility and geographical location therefore, the moon sighting announcements may differ for different parts of India or even within the same region.

Muslims in India rely on these moon sighting announcements to determine the start of Dhul Hijjah and subsequently plan their activities and observances related to the month, including the performance of the Hajj pilgrimage and the celebration of Eid al-Adha, which occurs on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah as it is considered a sacred month and is a time of heightened devotion, reflection and acts of worship.

During the first ten days of Dhul Hijjah, Muslims engage in various acts of worship and good deeds, as these days are considered particularly blessed and it is encouraged to engage in acts such as fasting, reciting the Qur'an, giving charity and performing additional prayers as these actions are believed to bring immense rewards and blessings. The highlight of Dhul Hijjah is the Hajj pilgrimage where Muslims from around the world embark on this spiritual journey, performing a series of rituals in Mecca and its surroundings.

  • Jun 19, 2023 04:48 PM IST

    Eid-ul-Adha 2023: When will Muslims in Indonesia sight crescent moon of Dhul Hijjah to mark Bakra Eid or Eid-ul-Zuha 2023

    The Dhul Hijjah moon was not sighted by Muslims in Indonesia on June 19 hence, the Deputy Minister of Religion of Indonesia Zainut Tauhid Sa'adi announced that Dhul Qadah month shall complete 30 days and Dhul Hijjah month in Indonesia shall commence from June 20 while Iduladha or Eid al-Adha will be celebrated there on June 29.

  • Jun 19, 2023 04:35 PM IST

    Eid-ul-Adha 2023: When will Muslims in Singapore sight crescent moon of Dhul Hijjah to mark Bakra Eid or Eid-ul-Zuha 2023

    The first day of Dhul Hijjah in Singapore will be on Tuesday, June 20 2023 hence, Mufti Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir announced that Hari Raya Haji will fall on Thursday, June 29 2023.

  • Jun 19, 2023 03:54 PM IST

    Eid-ul-Adha 2023: When will Muslims in Pakistan sight crescent moon of Dhul Hijjah to mark Bakra Eid or Eid-ul-Zuha 2023

    Pakistan's Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held in Karachi today for the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah moon while zonal committees will hold meetings in various cities including Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar on the same day.

  • Jun 19, 2023 03:49 PM IST

    Eid-ul-Adha 2023: When will Muslims in India sight crescent moon of Dhul Hijjah to mark Bakra Eid or Eid-ul-Zuha

    This year, Muslims in India will gear up to sight the crescent moon of Dhul Hijjah post the evening or maghrib prayers on June 19 and if it is sighted, the firt day of the month of Dhul Hijjah will be marked on June 20 and Eid-ul-Adha in the country will be celebrated on June 29 otherwise on June 30. This is because the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhu Al-Hijjah marks the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia (one of Islam's five pillars) and is followed by Eid al Adha on the tenth day.

