Food stylist shares two simple snack recipes to make Halloween party prep easier: Step-by-step guide

While planning food for the Halloween party, just being tasty does not cut it. It also has to be imaginative and visually appealing, believes food stylist Sheeba de Souza. She shared two recipes with HT Lifestyle that tick all the boxes and incorporate fresh ingredients to offer savoury alternatives to the season’s traditional sweets
The recipes are presented as follows.
1. Halloween monster guacamole with tortilla chips
Sheeba described the dish as, “Creamy homemade guacamole becomes the centrepiece of a Halloween snack platter when shaped into a monster’s face. Black olive eyes, a red pepper mouth and jagged tortilla chips create a playful presentation, while lime and fresh coriander keep the dip bright and flavourful. This easy, no-cook recipe is also a fun activity that children can help assemble.”
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: Nil{{/usCountry}}
Cooking time: Nil{{/usCountry}}
Serves: Four
Ingredients
- 2 ripe avocados
- 1 tbsp fresh lime juice
- 2 tbsp finely chopped red onion
- 1 small green chilli, deseeded and finely chopped (optional)
- 2 tbsp finely chopped fresh coriander
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 4–6 pitted black olives
- 1 small piece of red bell pepper
- 1 small piece of green bell pepper
- 1 packet of tortilla chips
Method of preparation
- Prepare the guacamole: Halve the avocados, remove the stones and scoop the flesh into a bowl. Mash with a fork until creamy but slightly chunky.
- Season the dip: Add the lime juice, red onion, green chilli, coriander, salt and pepper. Mix well and adjust the seasoning to taste.
- Shape the monster: Transfer the guacamole to a shallow serving bowl and shape it into a rounded monster’s face using the back of a spoon. Smooth the surface, ensuring it is thick enough to hold the decorations.
- Create the features: Cut the black olives into rounds to make the eyes. Slice a small piece of red bell pepper into a curved strip for the mouth. Use a small piece of green bell pepper or an olive to form the nose. Gently press the features into the guacamole.
- Add the finishing touches: Arrange tortilla chips around the top and sides of the face to resemble spiky hair or monster ears. Place the remaining chips around the bowl and serve immediately.
Chef’s tip: Choose ripe but firm avocados and avoid adding watery ingredients that could affect the consistency. For a more dramatic expression, make the mouth wide and slightly crooked. Prepare the guacamole just before serving to help retain its fresh green colour.
“Halloween food doesn't always have to be sugary or heavily processed. I wanted to create a savoury, no-cook option that is fun to look at, easy to prepare and made with fresh ingredients,” pointed out Sheeba.
“Avocado provides monounsaturated fats and fibre, while lime, onion and coriander add freshness and flavour. Shaping the guacamole into a monster’s face makes it an interactive dish that children can help assemble, encouraging them to enjoy wholesome ingredients in a playful way,” she added.
Approximate nutritional information: 300–350 kcal per serving, including tortilla chips. Guacamole alone provides approximately 4–5 g of protein and 6–8 g of fibre per serving. Values vary depending on portion sizes and the quantity of tortilla chips served.
2. Halloween monster chicken sandwiches
“Turn a classic chicken sandwich into a playful Halloween treat with creamy shredded chicken, cucumber ribbons and little monster eyes,” is how the food stylist described the dish.
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Serves: Four (eight mini sandwiches)
Ingredients
For the chicken
- 200 g boneless, skinless chicken breast
- 500 ml water, or enough to cover the chicken
- ½ small onion, roughly sliced
- 1 small celery stalk, roughly chopped
- 1 garlic clove, lightly crushed
- 6 black peppercorns
- 1 bay leaf
- 2–3 parsley stems
- Salt, to taste
For the sandwich filling
- 8 slices of soft white or whole-wheat sandwich bread
- 3 tbsp mayonnaise
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tbsp finely chopped fresh parsley
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- Salt, if required
For the Halloween decoration
- 1 large cucumber
- 60 g firm cream cheese, softened slightly
- 2–3 pitted black olives
Method of preparation
- Poach the chicken: Place the water, onion, celery, garlic, peppercorns, bay leaf, parsley stems, and salt in a saucepan. Bring to a gentle simmer, then add the chicken breast, ensuring it is submerged. Cook gently for approximately 12–15 minutes, depending on its thickness, until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 74°C. Avoid a rolling boil, which can make the meat tough.
- Cool and shred: Turn off the heat and allow the chicken to rest in the poaching liquid for 5 minutes. Remove it, let it cool until easy to handle, and shred finely using two forks. Discard the aromatics and reserve the strained broth for another use.
- Prepare the filling: In a bowl, combine the mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, parsley and lemon juice. Add the shredded chicken and mix until evenly coated. Season with freshly ground black pepper and taste before adding extra salt. The filling should be moist and creamy, but not runny.
- Assemble the sandwiches: Trim the crusts from the bread, if desired. Spread the chicken filling evenly over four slices and cover with the remaining slices. Press gently to secure the filling, then cut each sandwich in half to make eight portions.
- Create the monster faces: Using a vegetable peeler, cut the cucumber lengthwise into thin ribbons. Pat them dry with kitchen paper. Wrap two or three ribbons across the front of each sandwich, leaving a small gap near the top for the eyes. Tuck the ends underneath the sandwich.
- Pipe the eyes: Transfer the cream cheese to a piping bag fitted with a small round nozzle. Pipe two small, rounded dollops onto the exposed area near the top of each sandwich. Cut the black olives into tiny round pieces and place one in the centre of each dollop to form the pupils. Press gently to secure.
Chef’s tip: For neat, well-defined eyes, use chilled cream cheese that holds its shape when piped. Pat the cucumber ribbons thoroughly dry to prevent the bread from becoming soggy. The chicken filling can be prepared in advance and refrigerated in an airtight container. Assemble and decorate the sandwiches shortly before serving for the best appearance.
Approximate nutritional information: 300–350 kcal and 18–22 g of protein per serving of two mini sandwiches. Chicken provides protein, while cucumber contributes vitamins and minerals. Values vary depending on the bread, mayonnaise and quantity of filling used.
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