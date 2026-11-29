One of the most popular dishes for the colder months is the super-healthy, enriching, and heartwarming paya soup, also known as lamb trotters soup or goat trotters soup. It is warm, rich in collagen and minerals, and is said to support joints, immunity, and recovery during chilly weather.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's savoury, spicy and soupy chicken ramen bowl recipe will satisfy your cravings as the weather turns chilly

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

So, if you wish to try this at home or make it for your loved ones, we have just the recipe for you. Chef Ranveer Brar shared a detailed recipe for making this soup at home in a YouTube video posted in December 2021. Check out the recipe here:

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 30 to 40 minutes

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Total time: 40 to 50 minutes Ingredients For soup {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Total time: 40 to 50 minutes Ingredients For soup {{/usCountry}}

Read More

1 tbsp oil

2 tbsp ghee

1 bay leaf

2 green cardamoms

2 black cardamoms

2 cloves

5 to 6 black peppercorns

2 large onions, sliced; green chillies

½ inch ginger, peeled, sliced

2 to 3 garlic cloves

A few coriander stems

1 kg lamb trotters, cut into ½ inch pieces

Curd mixture

Salt to taste

¼ tsp turmeric powder

3-4 cups water

Featured Video

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For curd mixture

⅓ cup curd, beaten

½ tbsp coriander powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp degi red chilli powder

For tadka

2 to 3 tbsp ghee

2 to 4 cloves

A pinch of asafoetida

For garnish

1-inch ginger, julienned

2 green chillies, without seeds, finely chopped

Fried onion

Coriander stem, chopped

Lemon wedge

Mint sprig

Method

For cleaning paya

1. In a saucepot, add water, vinegar, and salt, then bring the water to a rolling boil.

2. Add lamb trotters to it, and boil for two minutes. Once the trotters are clean, switch off the flame.

3. Remove the trotters and keep aside for further use.

For soup

4. Take a pressure cooker and add ghee and oil. Once it’s hot, add bay leaf and black peppercorns.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

5. Add green cardamom, black cardamom, and cloves, and let it splutter well.

6. Add onion, garlic, ginger, and green chilli, and sauté well.

7. Once the onions turn pinkish in colour, add lamb trotters and sauté them nicely till light brown in colour.

8. Now, add the prepared curd mixture and mix it well.

9. Add salt to taste, turmeric powder, water, and mix everything well.

10. After that, cover the cooker with the lid and cook for four to five whistles on medium flame.

11. Once the paya is cooked well, turn off the flame.

12. Open the lid and strain the soup into a large bowl and keep aside for further use.

13. Now, pour the prepared tadka over the strained soup, add the lamb trotters and give it a stir.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

14. Put the prepared soup again in a handi and cook for 5 minutes till it boils.

15. Transfer it into a soup bowl along with lamb trotters.

16. Garnish the soup with coriander stem, fried onion, ginger, lemon wedge, mint leaves, and serve hot.

For curd mixture

In a bowl, add curd, coriander powder, turmeric powder, degi red chilli powder, and mix well. Keep aside for further use.

For tadka

In a small pan, add ghee; once hot, add cloves and asafoetida, letting it splutter well.