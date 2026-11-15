Indian Accent named India''s top standalone restaurant for fourth consecutive year

Mumbai, Indian Accent in New Delhi has retained its position as the country's No. 1 standalone restaurant for the fourth consecutive year at the Hospitality Horizon Top 50 Restaurant Awards 2026 with its parent company EHV International securing seven positions in the top 20.

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Indian Accent's Mumbai outlet was ranked fifth while Comorin in Gurugram secured the eighth position, giving EHV International three restaurants in the top 10, according to a press release.

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The group's other restaurants in the top 20 include Hosa in Goa at No. 12, Comorin in Mumbai at No. 14, Chor Bizarre in Delhi at No. 17 and Fireback in Mumbai at No. 19.

The awards ceremony, held at Four Seasons Hotel here, recognised restaurants across two categories restaurants in hotels and standalone restaurants.

Shafquat Ali, publisher of Hospitality Horizon, said the awards were decided by a jury comprising 78 members from the food and hospitality industry.

"These are the most credible and the ultimate Restaurant Awards in the country. I am grateful to our sponsors but most of all, to the industry for taking out the time to attend and to our incredible jury who allow us to keep these awards so unimpeachable.

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{{^usCountry}} "I would like to congratulate EHV International for sweeping so many awards, including Indian Accent remaining at No. 1 for the 4th year in a row," Ali said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I would like to congratulate EHV International for sweeping so many awards, including Indian Accent remaining at No. 1 for the 4th year in a row," Ali said. {{/usCountry}}

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The awards recognise EHV International's portfolio of restaurant brands, which includes Indian Accent, known for its modern Indian cuisine; Comorin, which focuses on regional Indian flavours; Hosa, specialising in South Indian cuisine; Fireback, offering Thai food; and Chor Bizarre, known for its Indian dining experience.

Chef Shantanu Mehrotra, executive chef of Indian Accent, COO Nitin Mathur and EHV International founder chairman Rohit Khattar received the top honour at the ceremony.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.